Punjab School Education Board has released the Punjab Board Exam 2027 date sheet. The timetable has been released by the Board for Class 8, 10 and 12 practical and theory exams. Candidates who will appear for the examination can check the datesheet through the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in. Punjab Board Exam 2027 Datesheet: PSEB Class 8, 10 and 12 practical and theory exam timetable released, check here more

As per the exam schedule, the Class 8 practical exam will begin on January 8 and end on January 20, 2027 and theory exam will begin on March 5 and end on March 18, 2027.

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The Class 10 practical exam will be held from January 8 to January 20, 2027 and theory exam will begin on March 19 and end on April 20, 2027. Nearly 2.84 lakh students are expected to appear at more than 2,300 centres across the state.

The Class 12 practical examination will begin on January 8 and end on January 20, 2027. The theory exam will begin on March 5 and end on April 23, 2027 with approximately 2.84 lakh students appearing at around 2,200 centres.

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Punjab Board Exam 2027 Datesheet: How to download All those candidates who will appear for the exam can download the exam datesheet by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in. Click on Punjab Board Exam 2027 Datesheet link available on the home page. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the exam datesheet. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need. In 2026, the Class 10 exams were held from March 6 to April 1 and Class 12 exams were held from February 17 to April 4. For more related details candidates can check the official website of PSEB.

Check Datesheet Here