Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.
Delhi Nursery Admission 2027: Registration process begins on December 1, first list releasing on December 20
Delhi Nursery Admission 2027 registration process will begin on December 1, 2026. The first list will be released on December 20, 2026.
Education Department, Delhi, will begin the Delhi Nursery Admission 2027 registration process on December 1, 2026. Schools are expected to announce their 100-point admission criteria on Monday for the upcoming academic session 2027-28, including nursery in private unaided recognised schools in Delhi.
As per the schedule released by the Department, the last date for submission of application forms is till December 15, 2026.
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The first list of selected candidates and waiting list will be released on December 20, 2026, and the second list of selected candidates will be released on February 2, 2027. The entire admission process will conclude on March 12, 2027.
All the parents of eligible students in the draw of lots will be informed at least five (05) days before the draw date through the school's website, notice board & e-mail.
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In a circular issued on November 20 and signed by Director (Education) Ankita Anand, the department directed all private unaided recognised schools to upload their admission criteria for entry-level classes for the 2027-28 academic session on the DoE website. Schools have also been asked to publish a detailed break-up of their 100-point admission criteria on their respective websites.
The department has listed around 62 prohibited admission criteria that schools cannot use while granting admissions. The list includes parents' educational qualifications, interview-based tests, management quota, gender and Delhi domicile by birth, among others.
Age Criteria
Schools will have to follow the age criteria prescribed in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. As on March 31, 2027, children applying for nursery (Balvatika 1/Pre-School 1) must be between three and four years of age. For kindergarten, the prescribed age is four to five years, while applicants for Class 1 must be between five and six years.
EWS/DG and CWSN admissions
The admission process beginning on December 1 will be applied for open seats only. The admission process for children belonging to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Disadvantaged Group (DG) and Children With Special Needs (CWSN) categories will be announced separately.
Private unaided recognised schools have been directed to reserve 25% of their seats for EWS/DG and CWSN students. The department has also clarified that schools cannot process admissions under these categories manually. Instead, admissions will be conducted through a computerised draw of lots by the education department.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of Directorate of Education, Delhi.
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