Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.
CSIR UGC NET December 2026 exam schedule released at csirugcnet.nta.nic.in, check exam date and timings here
CSIR UGC NET December 2026 exam schedule has been released. The complete exam schedule can be checked here.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CSIR UGC NET December 2026 exam schedule. Candidates who want to appear for the Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2026 exam can check the schedule on the official website of CSIR UGC NET at csirugcnet.nta.nic.in.
The examination will be held on December 19, 22 and 27, 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts: first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.
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The examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The Test will consist of three parts. All the parts will consist of objective-type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between papers.
The test paper will consist of two sections, each containing objective-type, multiple-choice questions. Part I will have 50 questions of 100 marks, and Part II will have 100 questions of 200 marks. The exam duration is 3 hours.
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The Paper will be bilingual i.e. Hindi and English. Candidates are required to answer in the medium as per the option exercised in the Application Form.
Candidates are required to attempt a specified number of questions, with subject-specific negative marking applied to incorrect answers.
Check CSIR UGC NET December 2026 exam schedule
CSIR UGC NET December 2026 exam schedule: How to download
To download the exam schedule, candidates can follow the steps given below.
- Visit the official website of CSIR UGC NET at csirugcnet.nta.nic.in.
- Click on CSIR UGC NET December 2026 exam schedule link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates can check the exam schedule.
- Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of CSIR UGC NET.