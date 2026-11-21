Wayanad , Keralam General Education Minister N Samsudheen on Saturday said the Kerala High Court's interim order allowing the Mayilpeeli Young Scholar examination to be held cannot be considered a setback for the state government. HC interim order on Mayilpeeli exam not set back for govt, says Keralam Education Minister more

The court on Friday permitted the examination to be conducted as scheduled on Sunday, while restraining the organisers from declaring its results or conducting further examinations, pending consideration of the petition.

The interim order was passed on a petition filed by the general secretary of the National Teachers' Union , challenging the government's decision to withdraw permission for the examination.

The government had withdrawn permission for the Young Scholar Exam 2026 last week following criticism over the alleged involvement of a right-wing organisation.

The examination, organised by the NTU in association with Mayilpeeli magazine, was intended for students from upper primary to higher secondary classes.

The NTU is a teachers' organisation affiliated with the Sangh Parivar, while Mayilpeeli magazine is published by Balagokulam, another Sangh Parivar organisation known for organising Sree Krishna Jayanti celebrations in the state.

Speaking to reporters, Samsudheen said the government had not suffered any setback as the court had only permitted the examination scheduled for Sunday to be conducted.

"The court has not permitted the organisers to conduct further examinations or even declare the results of Sunday's examination. The government can appeal against the order if necessary. However, the order came only on Friday evening, and Saturday and Sunday are court holidays," he said.

He said the government had taken a clear position that the examination should not be permitted after learning about the association with Mayilpeeli.

The minister said examinations conducted for students should uphold the country's public policy, secularism and other constitutional values.

He said the government would soon formulate clear guidelines on granting permission to various organisations to conduct examinations for students, including the extent to which such permissions could be granted.

Responding to allegations that the government was targeting a particular organisation, Samsudheen said it would not allow anyone to introduce communal and fascist agendas into the state's education sector.

"We are against communal and fascist agendas. What we say publicly is our actual position, without any dilution," he said.

On how permission was initially granted, the minister said a Joint Director had processed the application in the same manner as applications submitted by other teachers' organisations but failed to identify the association with the magazine.

He said he did not believe the officer had deliberately overlooked the issue.

Asked about the acquittal of CPI leaders P Jayarajan and T V Rajesh in the 2012 Ariyil Shukoor murder case, Samsudheen said the verdict was not final and those dissatisfied with it could approach higher courts.

A special CBI court had acquitted Jayarajan, Rajesh and 16 others, while sentencing seven of the 13 convicted to life imprisonment and the remaining six to two years in jail in the case relating to the murder of Muslim Youth League activist Shukoor in Kannur in February 2012.

Samsudheen said there had been allegations of shortcomings in the prosecution during the previous LDF government's tenure, which might have resulted in some accused being acquitted.

He said Indian Union Muslim League leaders P K Kunhalikutty and Sadiq Ali Thangal had already made it clear that the party would explore legal options against the verdict.

Asked whether the IUML had failed to protect witnesses, resulting in some of them not appearing before the court, the minister said the matter needed to be examined before drawing conclusions.

"It needs to be verified whether there were lapses in ensuring the presence of witnesses in court and, if so, what led to them. We cannot make a sweeping statement on the issue," he said.

He rejected suggestions that the party had "failed" in conducting the case, saying it had pursued the matter seriously.

On reports of differences within the UDF cabinet, Samsudheen said there were no disagreements in the government.

"The Chief Minister himself has explained that there were different opinions, which were discussed before arriving at a decision. You have all seen his press conference in Delhi. There are no differences of opinion now," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.