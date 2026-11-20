CHSE Odisha Class 12 Exam 2027 Datesheet: Odisha Board 12th timetable released, check dates here
CHSE Odisha Class 12 Exam 2027 Datesheet has been released. The Odisha Board 12th timetable can be checked here.
Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha has released the CHSE Odisha Class 12 Exam 2027 date sheet. Candidates who want to appear for the Class 12 board examination can check the exam schedule here.
As per the exam schedule, the Class 12 theory paper will begin on February 16 and will end on March 31, 2027. The exam will begin with MIL Odia for Science stream and will end with Logic, Geology papers for Arts, Science stream. The Class 12 exam will be held in single shift- from 10 am to 1 pm across the state at various exam centres.
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The practical examinations will begin on January 4 and will end on January 16, 2027, the internal assess first slot will be held from December 22 to January 3 and internal assessment second slot will be held from January 10 to 16, 2027.
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CHSE Odisha Class 12 Exam 2027 Datesheet
Check complete exam timetable here:
February 16, 2027: MIL Odia (Science)
February 17, 2027: BFC History, Accountancy and Physics (Vocational)
February 18, 2027: MIL Odia (Arts and Commerce)
February 20, 2027: English, Visual Art, Political Science, Business Studies and Management, Chemistry
February 23, 2027: English (Arts and Commerce)
February 26, 2027: Physics, BFC Mathematics
February 27, 2027: History, Business Studies and Management
March 1, 2027: Integrated Vocational Subjects, MIL Papers
March 4, 2027: Political Science, Business Mathematics and Statistics
March 5, 2027: Chemistry, English (Science and Vocational)
March 8, 2027: Other MIL papers, including Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Urdu, Sanskrit and Alternative English
March 11, 2027: Indian Music, Psychology, Education, Biology (Botany and Zoology)
March 12, 2027: All Vocational Stream Trade Subjects – Paper II
March 13, 2027: Economics, Personnel Management, Cost Accounting, Business Economics, Fundamentals of Management, Accounting and Computer Application
March 15, 2027: Vocational Trade Subjects (VTS)
March 17, 2027: Information Technology, Computer Science, Biotechnology and Electronics (Science)
March 18, 2027: All Vocational Stream Trade Subjects – Paper IV
March 20, 2027: Statistics, Anthropology, Sociology and BFC Biology
March 24, 2027: Geography
March 27, 2027: Mathematics, Home Science, BFC Economics and Accountancy
March 29, 2027: Language Options and Elective Sanskrit
March 31, 2027: Logic and Geology
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Around 4 lakh candidates appear for the Class 12 board exam each year in the state. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CHSE Odisha.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More