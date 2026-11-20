Delhi government has launched the Ehsaas 2026 Mental Health and Well-Being Policy for schools and higher educational institutions across Delhi. Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Art of Living founder Ravi Shankar launched the policy on Thursday, November 19. Ehsaas 2026: How Delhi's new policy will support students' mental health in schools and colleges- 9 key benefits (REUTERS)

The newly launched policy aims to raise awareness of mental health and encourage students, teachers and parents to speak openly about it.

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As per an ANI report, under the policy, teachers, parents, principals, EVGCs, officials, drivers, ayahs and other support staff will be trained to identify changes in children’s behaviour at an early stage and respond with sensitivity and appropriate support.

9 key benefits But what is the policy, and how will it benefit the students across all schools and colleges in Delhi? Let's check out.

1. One counsellor for every 500 students: Schools will have better access to mental health counselling and emotional support.

2. District Well-Being Centres: Students can access psychological assessments, therapeutic interventions and psychiatric consultations.

3. Support for exam stress and anxiety: Specialised services will address examination stress, anxiety, depression, bullying and cyberbullying.

4. Mental health helplines: Students will have access to helplines and other mental health support services.

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5. Early identification of mental health issues: Teachers, parents and school staff will be trained to identify signs of emotional distress and respond sensitively.

6. Six-tier support mechanism: A structured system will help students receive assistance, from school-level counselling to hospital and emergency mental health services in serious cases.

7. School-level wellness committees: Institutions will have committees to monitor students' emotional well-being and coordinate support.

8. Quarterly assessments and digital monitoring: Regular assessments and a digital portal will help track counselling services and referrals.

9. Inclusive and stigma-free environment: The policy aims to create a safe space where students can discuss mental health concerns without discrimination or fear of judgement.

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Four key pillars of policy The policy will be based on four key pillars, which are:

Whole Institution Approach: Under this, the mental health angle will become part of the institution’s overall culture, with the participation of students, teachers, faculty, institutional heads, hostel staff and parents.

Proactive and Preventive Care: This pillar will focus on identifying early signs of mental health concerns, promoting social-emotional and life skills, and building mental resilience.

System Accountability and Governance: This will ensure defined responsibilities within institutions, staff training, capacity building and accountability of institutional leadership.

Ethical Safety and Rights-Based Support: This angle will protect students’ dignity, privacy and confidentiality, ensure age-appropriate consent for minors and respect the autonomy of adult students.