IBPS PO Mains Result 2026 to be released by late evening today at ibps.in, here’s how to check
IBPS PO Mains Result 2026 will be released today by late evening. The steps to check the main exam results are given here.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will release the IBPS PO Mains Result 2026 by late evening today, November 20, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Probationary Officer main examination can check the results through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.
The main examination was held on October 4, 2026. The online main exam for the posts of Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees will consist of objective tests for 200 marks and descriptive test for 25 marks.
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The exam question paper was divided into 4 sections- Reasoning, General/ Economy/ Banking/ Digital/ Financial Awareness including RBI circulars, English Language, Data Analysis and Interpretation.
There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in the objective tests. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate one-fourth of 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score. If a question is left blank i.e. no answer is marked by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.
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IBPS PO Mains Result 2026: How to check
All those candidates who want to check the results can follow the steps given here:
- Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.
- Click on IBPS PO Mains Result 2026 link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
- Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
- Check the result and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
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This recruitment drive will fill up 6715 posts in Probationary Officer posts in the organization. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More