The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will release the IBPS PO Mains Result 2026 by late evening today, November 20, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Probationary Officer main examination can check the results through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. IBPS PO Mains Result 2026 to be released by late evening today at ibps.in, here’s how to check

The main examination was held on October 4, 2026. The online main exam for the posts of Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees will consist of objective tests for 200 marks and descriptive test for 25 marks.

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The exam question paper was divided into 4 sections- Reasoning, General/ Economy/ Banking/ Digital/ Financial Awareness including RBI circulars, English Language, Data Analysis and Interpretation.

There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in the objective tests. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate one-fourth of 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score. If a question is left blank i.e. no answer is marked by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.

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IBPS PO Mains Result 2026: How to check All those candidates who want to check the results can follow the steps given here:

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. Click on IBPS PO Mains Result 2026 link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. Click on submit and your result will be displayed. Check the result and download the page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. ‘Analytical thinking and adaptability are key’: BIT Mesra Registrar shares insights on changing education, future skills and career opportunities

This recruitment drive will fill up 6715 posts in Probationary Officer posts in the organization. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.