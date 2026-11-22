Diljit shared a reel on Instagram where he directly addressed the crowd and added, “We should be proud that we are at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the world's largest stadium. We have performed at Wembley too, but performing at this place was something I had always wished for. You people have fulfilled that dream. Thank you so much. I love you.”

Singer Diljit Dosanjh has called out the restrictions imposed on his songs featuring references to alcohol and substance use. During his recent concert at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, Diljit questioning why he faces objections when international artists such as Coldplay get to perform similar songs without any limitations.

He said, "Last year, when the entire band came here and Coldplay performed, I decided that day that I wanted to perform here. But let me tell you something. When Coldplay sings, 'I'm feeling drunk and high', nobody has a problem. I like that song. When Coldplay comes here and sings it, nobody has an issue. But when Diljit does it, there is a problem. Why these double standards? If an artist from abroad comes and sings, nobody has a problem. But people have a problem with Diljit. They tell me that I have come from abroad. I was born here. I wasn't born in Honolulu. I travel across the world, and all the musicians behind me are Indians who were born here. Give them a big round of applause. These are the same people who travel with me across the world.”

Which Diljit Dosanjh songs have been banned? According to NDTV report, the notice, issued on November 6 by the District Child Protection Officer under the Women and Child Development Department, names four songs: Patiala Peg, 5 Taara, Jeeb Vicho Afeem (also known as Case) and Jatt Uthe Fire Karda. The authorities have expressed concern that the lyrics of these tracks could have “a wrong influence on young children.” Since the event is open to children above five, the mall management has been asked to make sure these songs are not part of Diljit's performance.

The notice also refers to a July 2019 order by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. While hearing cases largely related to noise pollution, the court had expressed concern about the growing use of lyrics that celebrate alcohol, drugs and violence. It observed that the “glorification of the liquor, wine, drugs and violence in the songs” across Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh “has increased in recent times.”