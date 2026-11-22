Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha
Diljit Dosanjh calls out ‘double standards’ over issues with his song lyrics, compares how Coldplay was allowed to sing about getting drunk and high
Diljit Dosanjh spoke about the restrictions on his songs during his Ahmedabad concert.
Singer Diljit Dosanjh has called out the restrictions imposed on his songs featuring references to alcohol and substance use. During his recent concert at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, Diljit questioning why he faces objections when international artists such as Coldplay get to perform similar songs without any limitations.
Diljit calls out ‘double standards’
Diljit shared a reel on Instagram where he directly addressed the crowd and added, “We should be proud that we are at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the world's largest stadium. We have performed at Wembley too, but performing at this place was something I had always wished for. You people have fulfilled that dream. Thank you so much. I love you.”
He said, "Last year, when the entire band came here and Coldplay performed, I decided that day that I wanted to perform here. But let me tell you something. When Coldplay sings, 'I'm feeling drunk and high', nobody has a problem. I like that song. When Coldplay comes here and sings it, nobody has an issue. But when Diljit does it, there is a problem. Why these double standards? If an artist from abroad comes and sings, nobody has a problem. But people have a problem with Diljit. They tell me that I have come from abroad. I was born here. I wasn't born in Honolulu. I travel across the world, and all the musicians behind me are Indians who were born here. Give them a big round of applause. These are the same people who travel with me across the world.”
Which Diljit Dosanjh songs have been banned?
According to NDTV report, the notice, issued on November 6 by the District Child Protection Officer under the Women and Child Development Department, names four songs: Patiala Peg, 5 Taara, Jeeb Vicho Afeem (also known as Case) and Jatt Uthe Fire Karda. The authorities have expressed concern that the lyrics of these tracks could have “a wrong influence on young children.” Since the event is open to children above five, the mall management has been asked to make sure these songs are not part of Diljit's performance.
The notice also refers to a July 2019 order by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. While hearing cases largely related to noise pollution, the court had expressed concern about the growing use of lyrics that celebrate alcohol, drugs and violence. It observed that the “glorification of the liquor, wine, drugs and violence in the songs” across Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh “has increased in recent times.”
Diljit's Delhi concert also faced security concerns
The Indore controversy comes shortly after the singer's Delhi concert faced its own set of challenges. On October 21, Delhi Police initially refused permission for the show, citing security concerns, specific threat inputs and arrangements required during the festive season. Diljit Dosanjh eventually performed at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 30.
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