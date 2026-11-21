OM has managed to surpass the box office haul of Dhanush's previous release, Kara, which stood at ₹13.15 crore after two days. However, it is behind Vijay's Jana Nayagan ( ₹21.15 crore) and Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 ( ₹35.60 crore), if compared by the same metric.

On release day, OM collected ₹18.10 crore. It marked Dhanush's highest domestic opening yet, more than double Dhanush’s previous film Kara's collections this year, which were ₹6.20 crore. It has also beaten the opening day collections of some of Dhanush’s recent releases. The latest update on Sacnilk states that OM collected ₹15.40 crore on its second day of release, signalling a slight dip in collections. It is a worrying sign as the film was expected to build on the hype and deliver in its first few days of release. The total box office collection of OM now stands at ₹33.50 crore .

OM released in theatres after facing several delays. It was one of the most anticipated films of the year, marking the return of Mammootty in Tamil cinema after several years and seeing the pair of Dhanush and Sai Pallavi on screen. The film also marked Rajkumar Periasamy 's next after Amaran, which earned him the National Award for Best Director. With so much riding on the film, its initial reception after release did not prove to be as enthusiastic. Viewers highlighed Pallavi's performance but complained about the rushed screenplay. Still, OM managed a huge opening for Dhanush.

All about OM Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, OM: Chapter 1 stars Dhanush as a woodcutter, with Mammootty in a pivotal role. The cast also includes Sreeleela and Sanjay Swaroop. Naseeruddin Shah is part of the project too, marking his debut in Tamil cinema. Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi plays a CBI officer tasked with investigating the illegal red sandalwood trade.

Dhanush is producing the film under his Wunderbar Films banner, alongside Shraddha Agrawal and Azmat Jagmag, with RTake Studios backing the project. The technical team includes composer Sai Abhyankkar, cinematographer Ezhil Arasu K and editor R. Kalaivanan. Yannick Ben and Kecha Khamphakdee are choreographing the action sequences.

At the pre-release event of OM, Dhanush made Mammootty chuckle when he said, “Mammootty sir means thug life; thug life means Mammootty sir.” Explaining why he said that, he added that the actor is not one to give a straight answer. “He will never give normal answers. I once asked him, how are you doing, sir? He replied, how do you think I am? When I said he must be good, he replied, in that case, I must be,” said Dhanush.