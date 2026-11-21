Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.
Keerthy Suresh gushes about supportive husband Antony Thattil; says it would hurt when she was linked to actors
While promoting her recent release Sathyavan Savithiri, Keerthy Suresh spoke about everything she loves in Antony Thattil.
Actor Keerthy Suresh married businessman Antony Thattil in 2024 after they dated for almost 15 years. But given that their relationship wasn’t public, the actor was often linked to a popular composer and some actors. While talking about how supportive her husband is during Sathyavan Savithiri promotions, Keerthy mentioned that it would hurt her when these rumours surface, given that she has had only one relationship.
Keerthy Suresh on gossip hurting her
On SS Music, Keerthy was asked if there was one incident in her life that made her go ‘that hurt me, bro’. She mentioned, “Maybe unnecessary gossip of me with other actors would hurt me because I’ve just been in one relationship. He (Antony) would ask me if I wanted to react. He never questioned it otherwise. But if we both are okay, whom do I have to prove? God, no. I don’t care.”
Gushes about Antony Thattil
Keerthy also mentioned that Antony is a ‘gentleman’ with a ‘great personality’ who is supportive of her work. She added that he’s the one she turns to when she’s low because he motivates her. The actor revealed that her husband was also the one who encouraged her to star in Dorothy, despite people’s scepticism.
“He gives me my space, and I also give him his space. He doesn’t like the limelight. So, I will never put him in an uncomfortable situation. I know he wouldn’t either. Right now I’m going for a premiere; he won’t come. His comfort is more important than him being by my side there,” said Keerthy, discussing their dynamic.
About Keerthy Suresh-Antony Thattil
Keerthy and Antony first chatted on Orkut and stated that while he proposed in 2010, things only got serious in 2016. “We started dating when I was in 12th, and he was seven years older than me, working in Qatar. Our relationship was long distance for six years. We only started living together during the pandemic,” she told Galatta, adding, “He gave me a promise ring I never removed till we got married; you can even see it in all my films.” He even got her a dog that she named Nyke, combining their names. In 2024, after talking with their parents, Keerthy married Antony in Goa, in both South Indian and Christian ceremonies, to reflect their roots.
After starring in Dorothy and Sathyavan Savithri this year, as well as the Netflix series Akka, Keerthy has Rowdy Janardhana and January 12 Vidudala in Telugu, Kannivedi in Tamil, Thottam in Malayalam and Raftaar in Hindi lined up.
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