The CBS profile also recalled the property's earlier Hollywood connections. In the tour of the grounds led by Selleck, he pointed out other celebrities who had been connected with the place. He mentioned, for example, that actor Alan Ladd once used the place and that Roy Rogers had a ranch nearby.

In a CBS News interview, Selleck said that he continued to take care of the horse named Spikey, which he rode in the 1990 movie. “I’ve used him in two other films, and now Spikey’s kind of retired,” he added. Spikey retired on the ranch, which Selleck had been living on for 20 years at the time of the interview.

Tom Selleck’s 63-acre Ventura County ranch once belonged to Dean Martin and became home to Spikey, the horse he rode in Quigley Down Under. Selleck described the property as a refuge from Hollywood, where he worked daily, cared for the land and avocado grove, and lived with his family. (Wikimedia Commons)

In 2009, Tom Selleck talked about his 63-acre ranch in Ventura County, California, where the horse he rode in Quigley Down Under had been living. It also had a Hollywood tie, as it used to belong to actor and singer Dean Martin.

However, his love of ranches developed alongside a successful career that made him a television star. Selleck became well known as Thomas Magnum in the show Magnum, P.I., and kept on appearing in Western movies such as Quigley Down Under. In 2009, he was promoting Jesse Stone: Thin Ice, the fifth television movie in the series, in which he played the police chief of a small town.

Selleck recalled that he had unsuccessfully auditioned for many roles, worked as a model and appeared in minor acting roles while trying to establish himself. At one point, he was selling clothes and receiving unemployment benefits as he waited for a real chance to act. At 35, he finally got his break as Thomas Magnum, according to CBS.

A 2011 interview that Selleck did with Parade provided a little more information about his life there. Parade described the 63-acre property as being in the Santa Barbara area, complete with an old Spanish-style home built in the 1920s, along with a 20-acre grove of avocados and barns for five horses. Among them was Spikey, the horse Selleck had ridden in Quigley Down Under. According to Parade, Spikey was 25 years old at the time of the interview, and Selleck had kept him after using him in the movie.