The Hindustan Times US Desk brings you the latest news and developments from across the United States. The team covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports, business, entertainment and stories that are trending across the country. Our coverage includes the White House, Congress, US elections, immigration and visa updates, H-1B, green cards, Social Security, education, jobs, layoffs, the economy, technology and major policy changes. We also closely follow stories that matter to Indian and South Asian communities in the US. The desk covers major US sports, including the NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL, along with player news, injuries, schedules, results and major events. Entertainment coverage includes Hollywood, celebrities, television, streaming, music and pop culture. We also report on breaking developments, major incidents, weather, public safety, court cases and other stories making headlines across the country. When a major policy or news development affects people's everyday lives, the team works to explain what happened, what it means and what readers need to know. Alongside breaking news, the US Desk produces explainers and practical stories on topics such as immigration, Social Security, taxes, education, employment and government programmes. The team also works on science, tech, business and AI stories analyzing the impact they may have on people. The team follows developments throughout the day, keeping an eye on official announcements, public records, reliable news sources and what people are talking about across the US.
Todd and Julie Chrisley faced a reported $1.57 million federal tax lien in 2026, more than a year after Trump pardoned them
The IRS has reportedly filed a $1.57 million federal tax lien against Todd and Julie Chrisley for unpaid taxes assessed for 2021 and 2022.
Reality television personalities Todd and Julie Chrisley are facing another financial challenge after the Internal Revenue Service allegedly placed a federal tax lien. According to Us Weekly, the filing on October 16, comes more than a year after President Donald Trump granted the couple presidential pardons that ended their prison sentences for bank fraud and tax evasion convictions. The filing, which concerns unpaid federal tax bills from 2021 and 2022, is the first since their criminal cases were pardoned and has brought renewed focus to the couple's separate federal tax obligations.
A $1.57 million lien linked to two tax years
According to a record reported on Page Six, the IRS placed the lien on Todd and Julie in Davidson County, Tennessee, in August 2026. The total debt is approximately $1.57 million, with amounts billed between two tax assessments: For the tax year ending December 31, 2021, the first assessment was $142,410.72. The second tax assessment is roughly 10 times greater, at $1,429,041.89 for the year ending December 31, 2022. The two tax assessments combined make up the alleged federal tax lien claim.
The filing raised the couple's existing liabilities, since it came after they were released from incarceration. Julie and Todd had not responded to the latest lien before WSB-TV reported on it on October 16. A federal tax lien is a public record placed on taxpayers' property when they owe back taxes. It may impact how the taxpayer can use or sell their assets, but it does not necessarily mean the IRS has taken control of the property.
From reality television success to federal convictions
They achieved mass fame through the USA Network reality television show The Chrisley Knows Best, about their family life, portraying Todd as a rich businessman. Meanwhile, their legal and financial problems had been developing as they gained this television fame. In 2019, federal prosecutors accused them of falsifying financial documents in order to secure millions of dollars in bank loans, and of hiding income and owing federal taxes. The jury convicted both in 2022.
The judge sentenced Todd to twelve years and Julie to seven years. The couple began serving their time in federal prison facilities in January 2023. Todd and Julie's convictions were based on bank fraud, other financial crimes, and tax crimes. The case received a lot of media attention, including over their bank fraud convictions, since the two built a public image around wealth, luxury, and family life. Todd and Julie's daughter, Savannah Chrisley, became a vocal supporter of their release, even attempting to rally support for presidential action.
Trump's pardon did not erase every financial obligation
In May 2025, President Donald Trump granted Todd and Julie Chrisley full and unconditional pardons for their federal offenses, leading to their release from prison on May 28, 2025. However, a presidential pardon does not automatically eliminate separate financial liabilities. The 2026 tax lien relates to outstanding federal tax assessments for 2021 and 2022, which are separate from the criminal offenses covered by Trump's pardons. As a result, the couple may still face financial obligations despite their release from prison.
The couple's plans for the lien have yet to be revealed. While the release from prison may not have been reported publicly as of the date of this filing, it is not known whether the couple planned to fight the lien, work out a payment plan, or pay off the amount owed. The development nonetheless shows that their prison release might not have been enough to resolve their issues.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.