British-Indian musician Charlie Jeer is in India for the first time, bringing his music to audiences in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru. For the singer-songwriter and saxophonist, however, this is more than another stop on his international tour. It is an opportunity to connect with a part of his family history he has heard about all his life but has never experienced firsthand. Fresh from releasing the deluxe edition of his EP Dance Away Your Problems, which features a Hindi version of his song So Good with Arjun Kanungo and Simone Ashley, Charlie talks exclusively to HT Digital about discovering his roots, his grandfather's journey from Punjab to the UK, and why he wants to build a lasting career rather than chase another viral moment. Charlie Jeer reveals why he refused to force Indian sounds into his music and chose to collaborate instead. (Charlier Jeer/IG) more Charlie Jeer talks about Mumbai Arriving in Mumbai earlier this week, Charlie found himself trying to take in everything around him. “It was like a mythical land I had only heard of,” the Canterbury-raised musician says. There was even a moment that felt almost too fitting. The lift at his hotel was playing Kenny G, the saxophonist whose music first sparked his interest in the instrument. Charlie had also called his grandfather in Punjab as soon as he arrived. "He was sitting with his friends, super proud that his grandson is doing shows here," he says. “I just keep pinching myself.”

Deep Dive Why is Charlie Jeer's first visit to India meaningful to him? How did Charlie Jeer bring Indian influences into his song So Good? Which Indian cities is Charlie Jeer performing in?

The visit comes at an important point in his career. Born Charles Michael Baljit Singh Jeer, Charlie studied economics at the University of East Anglia and briefly appeared on Netflix's Too Hot To Handle before finding his footing in music. His debut single Her Eyes went viral in August 2024 and has since crossed 140 million streams on Spotify. It's a mix of jazz-house, disco-pop and saxophone that helped introduce him to a much wider audience. He followed it with the 2025 EP Everything Is Temporary, secured a BBC sync for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and began touring internationally, with performances across Europe, Australia, China, Dubai, Egypt and Morocco. He is now in the middle of what he calls his “Indian week of life”. The deluxe edition of his September EP Take Away My Problems, titled Dance Away Your Problems, arrived on November 19. His India schedule also includes an appearance at the Earthshot Prize dinner and shows in Mumbai at HYLO Kala Ghoda, Delhi at Naarma and Bengaluru as part of India Cocktail Week. A first visit shaped by his grandfather's journey Charlie grew up in the English countryside as one of five children, with Indian culture largely finding its way into everyday life through food and family. He remembers how strangers sometimes asked his British mother whether his brown-skinned brother was adopted. At home, though, food was one of the ways his family stayed connected to its Indian roots through his grandfather and father. “My Babaji (grandfather) would bring over fantastic curries, and my dad would make bhindi and prawns,” he says. “Sometimes it would be so spicy, but if I didn't eat it, there was no other dinner. That was my time to learn how to eat spicy food!” It was only when he went to university and met British-Indians who had grown up in London that he began to understand how closely some diaspora communities remained connected to their heritage. His own interest in his family history had started much earlier, when he was eight. A school presentation encouraged him to sit down with his grandfather and ask about his journey. His grandfather had moved from Punjab to the UK as a young practising Sikh in the years following World War II. Life was not easy for immigrants at the time, and he faced considerable racism. “There was a severe amount of racism towards minorities,” Charlie reflects. “That essentially led my Babaji to taking his turban off, shaving his hair and beard, and being more conservative in that way. That was the first time I really understood my family history—how he came to the UK to give my family better opportunities, and in doing so, was so badly racially abused that he had to leave a certain level of his culture behind.” His grandfather's decision to move to the UK helped create opportunities for the next generation. Charlie's father went on to become a surgeon, while Charlie had the freedom to explore a career in music. Growing up, his strongest reminders of his Indian identity were his full name and a kada gifted by his grandfather, who told him their bloodline was strong. “I come with an open heart, an appreciation of my naivety to my heritage, and an acceptance that where I grew up was privileged but very removed from this world,” he says. He hopes to visit his grandfather's village in Punjab during a future trip, making this first visit only the beginning of a more personal journey.

Why he chose collaboration over forcing Indian influences into his music Although his grandfather played Indian music at home, Charlie's own musical influences came from elsewhere. He remembers listening to music on his mother's car stereo and becoming fascinated by the saxophone solos that defined many 1980s tracks. He describes the instrument as something that can communicate emotion without needing words. “To me, it's the closest instrument to the human voice that doesn't have a language,” he explains. “It doesn't tell you what to feel; it lets you feel it.” That connection also shaped how he approached bringing Indian elements into his music. Charlie did not want to simply add traditional sounds to his productions without having a deeper understanding of the culture behind them. “To do that without having truly connected to my heritage would feel imitative and inauthentic,” he says. Instead, he decided that collaboration was the right way forward. For the deluxe edition of Dance Away Your Problems, he brought in Indian singer Arjun Kanungo for a Hindi verse on So Good, adapted by Akbar Wasif. The track also features Simone Ashley, best known for her work in Bridgerton. “We formed this little Indian power trio on the song,” Charlie says. “My job isn't to be everything; it's to bring the people who are that together. I'm really excited to release this version of So Good with Arjun singing in Hindi and share that with a Western audience.” His association with Simone also goes beyond the recording studio. The two share a close friendship, and Charlie reveals that she even gave him his only tattoo. “She actually gave me my only tattoo, a smiley face on my ankle!” he laughs. Simone, who was also in India for Earthshot Prize, was initially brought in to record backing vocals for So Good. However, the team soon felt that her contribution deserved a bigger place in the song. “We realised we needed to give her the bridge and feature her properly. So Good is an affirmation, and you need someone with that genuine energy and gratitude to make the song feel authentic. She brought exactly that. She's a legend, honestly.”

Why one viral hit was not enough Charlie's sudden success with Her Eyes in 2025 brought millions of listeners to his music, but it also made him think about what he wanted to offer them next. Having a hit song without a larger body of work for people to explore was an early lesson in the realities of the music business. “What I learned from having a song with millions of streams but no other music out was that it's kind of pointless. If people find one song they love, check out the artist, and there's no world to discover, what's the point?” he reveals. Rather than spend his time chasing another viral hit, he began focusing on creating a distinct musical identity. He explains this through an analogy of building a house. “If you want loads of people to come to your house, you don't send out invites before you've cleaned it,” he says. “You create an incredible home so that when someone comes, they call their friend and say, ‘You have to come to this house.’” That idea runs through Take Away My Problems and its deluxe edition. He wanted the music to offer listeners a break from everyday pressures, whether that meant dealing with traffic, work or the general uncertainty of life. Charlie also looks at artists such as Olivia Dean, who spent years developing her sound before reaching a wider audience, and Bruno Mars, whose song Talking to the Moon found renewed popularity long after its release. For his own work, he has three words in mind: elevated, effortless and timeless. He is aware of how easily artists can get caught up in streaming figures, popularity and industry attention, but says those things are not what make the work worthwhile for him. “It's so easy to get confused by numbers, clout, hype, and money,” he says. “The most fulfilling moment for me is when someone tells me they connected deeply to a song. To be understood is to feel seen and accepted. It doesn't take a billion people to feel that; it just takes one other person.” One recent performance in Melbourne gave him exactly that feeling. He played at a dark, 500-capacity venue, with the stage placed in the middle of the room and the audience surrounding him. "I was completely surrounded, and I could just see people feeling the music. That feeling of connectedness is what I'm attracting," he adds. New collaborations and plans for his debut album Dance Away Your Problems also brings together music from different parts of Charlie's creative world. Along with the Hindi version of So Good, the deluxe EP features a remix of Jennifer by Taiwanese artist ØZI. It also includes Northern Lights, a bonus track he co-wrote and produced with his close friend Bradley Simpson of The Vamps. Simpson had previously worked with him on Florence. Charlie is also preparing a Christmas collaboration with Swedish duo Loop Garden. Describing it as an organic, jazz-noir project, he says the track was recorded live in a room using analogue synthesisers and raw vocals without heavy processing.

Once his India shows are over, he plans to return home in December and begin work on his debut album. He is not rushing to decide what the record should sound like, preferring to leave room for new ideas. For now, he is focused on meeting the audiences who have been asking him to perform in India. “I try to expect to receive nothing when I perform because my job is to give,” Charlie says. “Even if we don't speak the same language, if they can hear what I made and feel what I felt, that's a connected experience. My goal is just to go up there, perform, have fun, and be present. I want to stand there, breathe, observe, and experience my show as a viewer as well as a performer.”