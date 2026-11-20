Cine workers' body writes to Maharashtra CM requesting stronger security for Saif Ali Khan, Amitabh Bachchan after threats
The All Indian Cine Workers Association has sent a letter to Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis about Bollywood actors receiving threats.
Bollywood stars have recently found themselves the target of gangsters threatening them, with Tiger Shroff even having shots fired at him in public. After Saif Ali Khan recently received a threat about meeting the ‘same fate as Baba Siddiqui’, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) wrote to Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. Amid their list of demands is stronger security for Saif and other Bollywood actors facing threats.
Cine workers’ body’s letter to the CM
AICWA president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta wrote to the CM and sent a copy to Mumbai police commissioner Deven Bharti seeking urgent protection for Bollywood. Mentioning that gangsters have openly threatened several actors in the last few weeks, claiming to have 200 shooters at their disposal, the workers’ body pointed out that if the situation continues, it will begin to affect film shoots.
“The livelihood of lakhs of workers, technicians, artists and set workers is now at risk. If this continues, a lock will fall on Bollywood: shootings will stop completely, workers will lose their jobs and producers will suffer heavy losses,” read a portion of the letter, adding, “Bollywood contributes significantly to the nation's revenue and carries India's name across the world. Every such incident damages that reputation. Because film personalities are visible and seen as soft targets, gangsters attack them for publicity and extortion.”
Five demands to protect Bollywood
Stating that it feels like Bollywood is back in the 1990s under the underworld's grip, the AICWA put forth five demands to protect the film industry. “Stronger security for Saif Ali Khan, Shri Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and their families. Safety for all film personalities and filmmakers in Mumbai. Adequate police protection at all shooting locations,” read a few of their demands.
The others read, “Strict action against gangsters and their networks, and a gangster-free Mumbai. Close monitoring of press conferences and public events involving film personalities.” The workers’ body also wrote: “Bollywood must be able to move freely on Mumbai's streets, shoot and work without fear.”
Saif Ali Khan faces threat
This comes after Mumbai Police told news agency PTI on Thursday that they have started an investigation into the alleged death threat received by Saif and are verifying its authenticity. “Actor Saif Ali Khan received a voice message on his phone in the name of Zeeshan Akhtar, stating that he would meet the same fate as Baba Siddique,” a police official was quoted as saying.
Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Diljit Dosanjh, and Tusshar Kapoor also received similar threats in recent weeks. Tiger was shot at in Juhu in October, and he escaped unharmed. His driver and a bystander sustained bullet wounds. Salman Khan is also no stranger to constant threats from Lawrence Bishnoi and his gang over an alleged blackbuck poaching case.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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