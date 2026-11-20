According to the trade website Sacnilk, OM brought in a collection of ₹16.42 crore net in India on its opening day, his highest domestic opening yet. It collected ₹12.19 crore in Tamil, ₹3.83 crore in Telugu and ₹40 lakh in Hindi. “OM is as much a Telugu film as a Tamil film,” said Dhanush before its release, and it looks like it paid off.

Rajkumar Periasamy’s OM: Operation Mole hit screens on Friday. Starring Dhanush , Mammootty and Sai Pallavi in lead roles, the film had a decent opening, performing better in Tamil than in Telugu and Hindi. It beat the opening collections of Dhanush’s previous films Kara, Raayan, Kuberaa, and Tere Ishk Mein.

OM brought in more than double Dhanush’s previous film Kara's collections this year, which were ₹6.20 crore. It has also beaten the opening day collections of some of Dhanush’s recent releases. Raayan had collected ₹13.65 crore net, and Kuberaa had made ₹14.75 crore. Tere Ishk Mein, which previously held the record of his highest opening, collected ₹16 crore.

Compared to other Tamil hits this year, OM has performed better than Suriya’s Karuppu, which collected ₹15.50 crore on its opening day. But it lagged behind Scene’s ₹19.15 crore opening and is far behind Jailer 2 and Jana Nayagan, which had ₹59 and ₹42 crore openings.

With the weekend approaching amid OM's opening to mixed reviews, there’s hope collections will pick up. Its only competition at the theatres currently is Pavan Sadineni’s Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Aakasamlo Oka Tara, which was released in both Telugu and Tamil, and collected ₹2.17 crore net.