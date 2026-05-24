Kara OTT release: Dhanush's ₹50 crore heist film gets digital release in less than a month; when and where to watch

While the film’s team or the OTT platform have not made any official announcement on social media, Kara can be streamed on Netflix from May 28. A quick search on the OTT platform’s page confirms that it will stream from Thursday. The Dhanush film is also listed among the upcoming releases. Screengrabs of the listing soon circulated on social media, with many wondering why the film was being released on OTT in less than a month.

Kara OTT release: Vignesh Raja's Tamil heist film Kara is getting a digital release less than a month after its theatrical release. The film, starring Dhanush and Mamitha Baiju, the film collected over ₹50 crore worldwide. After its April 30 release, the film received mixed reviews from critics. Know when and where to stream it online.

One X (formerly Twitter) user posted screengrabs of Kara’s listing on Netflix, writing, “#Kara by @dhanushkraja. Release Date: April 30. Streaming Date: May 28. Time to come to streaming: 29 days. Is this how industry is going to save theatres? Those who have NETFLIX subscription and access to various website to do torrent, why would they visit there when they know they can get 4K print in 29 days? @vigneshraja89 not done.”

“Dhanush's #Kara is coming to @NetflixIndia on Thursday 28th of May. It failed at the box office let's see about OTT,” wrote another. One X user reasoned, “Don't know the case of all dhanush movies. But to my knowledge, films that do great theatrical business usually have a delayed ott release. But in the case of kara, it's almost done with its theatrical business, so the team might not wait longer for its ott.”

About Kara Kara is directed by Vignesh Raja from a screenplay he wrote with Alfred Prakash, and produced by Vels Film International and Think Studios. It stars Dhanush and Mamitha, along with KS Ravikumar, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Karunas, Jayaram, Prithvi Rajan and Sreeja Ravi. Set in the 1990s, it tells the story of a thief who leaves behind a life of crime. He’s forced to return to it when his ancestral home is seized by the bank.

According to Sacnilk, Kara collected ₹37.50 crore net in India and ₹53.65 crore gross worldwide. It received mixed reviews upon its release. After the leak of Vijay's Jana Nayagan, the filmmakers were wary of it leaking online, given that it was initially supposed to be released in February.