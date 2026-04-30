Kara Twitter review: Best Dhanush film ‘in recent years’ floors viewers, internet hails Vignesh Raja's gripping thriller

A viewer wrote on their X account after watching Kara, “Among all the heist-related movies I’ve watched, #Kara easily stands out as one of the best. @vigneshraja89 has clearly done his homework, his writing is sharp, well researched, and the execution is top-notch. He has crafted the film with great precision and clarity. As for @dhanushkraja, I honestly don’t even know how to describe him anymore. No matter what kind of role he is given, he completely owns it and elevates it effortlessly. His performance is most powerful, truly natural and highly engaging. The screenplay moves at a super-fast pace and keeps you hooked from start to finish without any dull moments. Overall, it delivers a thoroughly gripping experience and works brilliantly as a theatrical watch. Definitely a big winner.”

Kara Twitter review : Dhanush -starrer Kara has released in theatres today, and viewers who went to catch the Tamil film on the first day in theatres took to social media to share their reactions. The rural crime drama is set in 1991 against the backdrop of the Gulf War and the resulting fuel crisis. Viewers have unanimously praised Dhanush's lead performance, with particular attention to the gripping bank-robbery sequences and the engaging background score by GV Prakash Kumar .

Another viewer granted four stars, and praised the emotional heft of the film. “A well-written and executed heist thriller with the kind of emotional beats that’ll tug at your hearts. It also plays out like a redemption drama with a very strong undercurrent of a beautiful father-son bond which becomes one of the major highlights. @dhanushkraja delivers another knockout performance and one that’s emotionally very dominating. @vigneshraja89 is here to stay and his handling of genre cinema is something that deserves a lot of praise. @gvprakash does quite a lot of heavy-lifting with his score and songs,” wrote the review.

Dhanush's performance gets rave reviews Viewers hailed the power-packed performance and called it one of his best in recent years. A review read, “Dhanush is definitely one of the finest actors in our country. What a powerhouse performer he is. Be it an emotional scene or an intense scene, he effortlessly steals the show with his exceptional expressions and screen presence.”

Another review read, “Hats off to #Dhanush for accepting this project. Any other actor than him would have not made such an impact. Kudos to #VigneshRaja for choosing a unique story - totally in contrast to his debut Por Thozhil. The first half is completely emotional and second half is thrilling. Things get more gripping when a Cat and Mouse Thriller has additional character - Unexpected baddie rolling in.”