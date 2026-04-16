Dhanush's Kara director Vignesh Raja gets backlash for justifying brownfacing Mamitha Baiju: ‘Racism in name of merit’

If there is an issue that keeps coming to the forefront whenever a new movie is announced, it’s usually representation. For years now, Tamilians have asked filmmakers to cast regional actors in leading roles, only for the criteria to be met by actors, not actresses. Vignesh Raja is the latest filmmaker to receive flak for not just casting Malayalam actor Mamitha Baiju in Dhanush’s upcoming film Kara, but also justifying it after brownfacing her for the role. Mamitha Baiju and Dhanush play the leads in Vignesh Raja's Kara.

Vignesh Raja justifies casting Mamitha Baiju in Kara In an interview with Galatta Plus, Vignesh was asked why it's so hard to find a Tamil girl to play the lead role. Especially when a Malayali has to be tanned to play a Tamilian. He replied that casting an actor depends on their performance and marketability.

“Personally, honest-to-God, I am not focused on that thing (marketability) because for me, content is important. When it comes to performance, I am absolutely certain that I will only hire an actor who does justice to my character. For this character, we auditioned close to 20-25 girls. But what Mamitha did in the audition, no one else came close,” he said. Vignesh then claimed that when he hires actors, he ‘reintroduces them to themselves’ by changing their look, behaviour and clothes.

“So, this decision was purely taken on merit, and it was a creative decision. I know there’s a lot of conversation around it. My thing is, I’m going to tell Dhanush a story. Someone else does it better. What if he’s a Telugu director? Will he be asked, don’t we have directors in Tamil? So, I find it like a non-issue. It’s okay for you to point out if I’m typecasting or being sexist…it’s not that we have put a tan and all of that. If I’m thinking I have to be politically correct, then it’s gonna feel very off,” he added.