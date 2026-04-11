Jana Nayagan actor Mamitha Baiju disappointed to see Vijay film being circulated illegally: ‘Don't support piracy’

She added, “Let's wait and enjoy it in the right way when it officially releases. Please don't support piracy. It's the only way we can safeguard cinema and everyone behind it.”

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Mamitha wrote, “Dear audience, a film comes to life through the hardwork, passion, and commitment of so many people who give their best every single day. It's truly disappointing to see it circulated illegally. Some moments are meant to be experienced together on the big screen, just as they were intended.”

Jana Nayagan leak : Vijay 's final film as an actor, Jana Nayagan , was leaked online ahead of its theatrical release, sending shockwaves across the industry. In response, the makers confirmed that they have initiated legal action against those responsible and have issued a warning to audiences against downloading or sharing the film through unauthorised sources. Actor Mamitha Baiju, who stars in the film, has now reacted to the leak and urged audiences to wait for the theatrical release. (Also read: Pooja Hegde says Jana Nayagan leak is ‘disheartening' for team: ‘Don’t we deserve to celebrate Vijay sir’s last film?' )

Earlier, Pooja Hegde condemned the leak of the film. She wrote, "To see it being leaked and shared illegally is tough—not because of numbers, but because it takes away the respect that every artist and technician on the film deserves. Plus, don’t we all deserve to gather together to celebrate and watch Vijay sir’s last film, one last time, on the big screen in the right way? So let’s watch it the right way. Let’s wait. It will be out in due time. Let’s not encourage piracy. That’s how cinema and art will survive. Love, Art. Artists. Technicians.”

The makers' legal team has issued a legal notice after the film was leaked online. A notice issued on behalf of KVN Productions, the film’s producer, revealed that they are mulling legal action.

The legal notice read, “I am the legal counsel for KVN Productions LLP and issue this Public Notice under the instructions of my client. My client is the Producer of the film Jana Nayagan starring Vijay, directed by H. Vinoth and with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The film has been produced by investing several hundred crores and the film carries enormous theatrical, satellite, OTT and commercial value.”