Jana Nayagan makers take legal action as Vijay’s final film is leaked online: ‘Everyone shall face criminal proceedings’

Tamil superstar Vijay’s much-anticipated final film, Jana Nayagan, has been leaked online ahead of its theatrical release, sending shockwaves across the industry. In response, the makers have confirmed that they have initiated legal action against those responsible and have issued a warning to audiences against downloading or sharing the film through unauthorised sources. Jana Nayagan is touted to be Vijay's last film.

Jana Nayagan makers take legal action Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan, was leaked online amid the long tussle to release it in theatres. On Thursday night, several clips from the film were shared on social media, and by Friday morning, HD prints of the full film were uploaded to piracy sites. The leak, which comes just before Vijay’s entry into politics with the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, has rattled the Tamil film industry.

The makers' legal team has issued a legal notice after the film was leaked online. A notice issued on behalf of KVN Productions, the film’s producer, revealed that they are mulling legal action.

The legal notice read, “I am the legal counsel for KVN Productions LLP and issue this Public Notice under the instructions of my client. My client is the Producer of the film Jana Nayagan starring Vijay, directed by H. Vinoth and with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The film has been produced by investing several hundred crores and the film carries enormous theatrical, satellite, OTT and commercial value.”

“It has come to my client's notice with utmost shock and urgency that certain scenes from the film Jana Nayagan have been illegally accessed, downloaded, copied and circulated by certain persons and forwarded to several third parties, creating a serious threat of digital leakage through various social media platforms,” it added.

Through the notice, the production house stressed that they will take strict action against anyone caught circulating pirated content or unauthorised clips on X, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Telegram, websites, torrents or any other digital space.

“It is hereby informed that any downloading, forwarding, sharing, uploading, reposting, storing or circulating of such leaked scenes or clips of the Film Jana Nayagan through WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram, Facebook, X, YouTube, websites, torrents or any other digital medium amounts to serious criminal offence and copyright violation and every person involved shall be individually liable for Criminal action. My client has already initiated appropriate legal action against the person who unlawfully downloaded and forwarded scenes from the film Jana Nayagan, and further proceedings are actively being pursued against all persons involved in such illegal circulation,” it read.