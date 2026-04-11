Vijay Deverakonda reacts to Jana Nayagan leak, says he has felt the sense of loss early in his career: ‘Makes me angry’

Taking to his X account, Vijay said, “The #JanaNayagan leak makes me angry. I’ve experienced personally the pain and sense of loss when something like this happens, early in my career. You feel like a target, you feel a loss of hope, it’s not just about me, there are co-actors, directors, producers, and so many who have all their dreams on the line.”

Jana Nayagan leak : Tamil superstar Vijay ’s final film as an actor, Jana Nayagan , has been leaked online ahead of its theatrical release, sending shockwaves across the industry. The film was set for release in Janaury 9 but did not receive CBFC clearance and has been in limbo for three months. Actor Vijay Deverakonda has now reacted to the leak, condemning piracy and sharing that he has faced a similar situation early in his career. (Also read: ‘Delete it immediately’: Jana Nayagan production house issues strict warning after film leak, initiates investigation )

He continued, “This current issue needs to get sorted Asap and the people behind it identified, and if it doesn’t it reflects a systemic failure. It keeps reminding us how insensitive people can be, and the extent some will go to cause harm without a second thought. I send my thoughts and my unconditional support to the entire team of the film.”

Although he did not name which film of his faced a similar issue of piracy, parts of Vijay's 2018 film Taxiwaala were leaked online months before its release.

The leak, which comes just before Vijay’s entry into politics with the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, has rattled the Tamil film industry. Several stars from the film industry, from Chiranjeevi to Sivakarthikeyan, Suriya to GV Prakash Kumar, Khushbu Sundar to Karthi have come out in support of Vijay and the makers of the film, and condemned the act of piracy.

About the film Directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Mamitha Baiju, alongside Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani. Billed as Vijay’s final film before he takes the political plunge, the political thriller was slated to release in January 9 but had to be postponed after the CBFC failed to certify it in time.

The makers of the film, KVN Productions, have now issued an official statement on the issue, warning anyone who shares, downloads or forwards the film. An investigation is underway on the leak of the film.