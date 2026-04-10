Jana Nayagan leak: Chiranjeevi urges to kill piracy, Sivakarthikeyan says whoever is responsible must face strict action

Chiranjeevi took to his X account and wrote, “The unfortunate leak of #Jananayagan is something that deeply concerns me. Cinema is built on trust, effort, and the collective dreams of many. Such incidents affect all of us in the industry and remind us how crucial it is to protect our creative work. My thoughts and support are with the movie team. Let us all take responsibility to respect and protect cinema. Kill Piracy. Save Cinema.”

Jana Nayagan , starring Tamil superstar Vijay in the lead, has been leaked online ahead of its theatrical release, sending shockwaves across the industry. The unreleased film has yet to receive CBFC clearance and has been in limbo for three months. Several stars from the Tamil film industry have now reacted to the leak and urged viewers to respect the hard work of several people that are involved in the making of the film.

Sivakarthikeyan was the first actor to react to the leak. He wrote, “Every film is made with the passion, blood and sweat of hundreds of people - please avoid piracy. Kindly wait for the theatrical release and watch it in theatres. Whoever is responsible for this must face strict action. Respect the talents. Respect the hard work. Respect the industry.”

Actor and music director GV Prakash Kumar said, “Do not support piracy . Respect the talent and hardwork . So much of blood and sweat goes into film making. Painful.” Actor and politician Khushbu Sundar wrote on X, “Piracy is not entertainment. It is an organised theft. Those who indluge in it, are not let less than any criminals and should be treated as one as in any other crime. The leak of #Jananayagan is a brutal betrayal of every artist, technician, and worker who have poured their blood, sweat, and years into creating something meaningful. One illegal click destroys livelihoods, crush dreams, and cripples an entire industry. This is absolutely unacceptable. There is nothing justified about it. If you truly respect cinema, you will refuse piracy. Period. Stand with creators. Stand with integrity. Stand with hardwork. Stand with entertainment industry.”