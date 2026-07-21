Spider-Man Brand New Day final trailer: Tom Holland's Peter Parker faces Hulk, struggles to tell MJ the truth. Watch

“Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control. But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see,” reads the official logline of the film.

The trailer opens with Peter Parker living a lonely life in New York as Spider-Man, when his closest people, girlfriend MJ ( Zendaya ) and friend Ned (Jacob Batalan), do not remember him anymore. He almost tells MJ about the truth but refrains himself and thinks that he might as well live like that, far away from her. Until his duty as the web-slinging superhero has an upper calling, where the trailer packs in a transformation scene of Hulk. Peter asks, ‘Dr Banner?’ Hulk replies, ‘No Banner, only Hulk!’

Spider-Man Brand New Day final trailer : With less than ten days left for the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the makers have unveiled a brand new trailer for the film- and this time it is solely focused on Peter Parker 's journey so far. Recalling what happened in the last instalment, the trailer unpacks the new challenges that Tom Holland 's Peter Parker will have to face this time. Is he ready for it?

More details The film has been directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. It also stars Sadie Sink, Liza Colon-Zayas , Jon Bernthal, and Michael Mando. Michael Mando is back as Scorpion, while Jon Bernthal joins the film as the Punisher.

Meanwhile, Sony Pictures Entertainment India has already opening advance bookings for audiences across the country. Speaking about the release strategy, Shony Panjikaran, General Manager and Head of Sony Pictures Releasing International (SPRI) for India, said the aim is to turn Spider-Man's return to theatres into a grand cinematic experience for fans.

"Spider-Man holds a special place in the hearts of Indian audiences, and every new chapter becomes a shared celebration for fans across generations. With Spider-Man: Brand New Day, we wanted to match that excitement by delivering the most immersive theatrical experience possible, while giving audiences the opportunity to secure their tickets early and experience the action, emotion, and spectacle of the film across premium large format screens," he said.

The film is based on the Marvel comic created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. It is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor, while Louis D'Esposito and David Cain serve as executive producers.