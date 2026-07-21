Spider-Man Brand New Day final trailer: Tom Holland's Peter Parker faces Hulk, struggles to tell MJ the truth. Watch
Tom Holland and Zendaya's Spider-Man: Brand New Day will release in India on July 30, 2026, a day ahead of several international markets.
Spider-Man Brand New Day final trailer: With less than ten days left for the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the makers have unveiled a brand new trailer for the film- and this time it is solely focused on Peter Parker's journey so far. Recalling what happened in the last instalment, the trailer unpacks the new challenges that Tom Holland's Peter Parker will have to face this time. Is he ready for it?
About the trailer
The trailer opens with Peter Parker living a lonely life in New York as Spider-Man, when his closest people, girlfriend MJ (Zendaya) and friend Ned (Jacob Batalan), do not remember him anymore. He almost tells MJ about the truth but refrains himself and thinks that he might as well live like that, far away from her. Until his duty as the web-slinging superhero has an upper calling, where the trailer packs in a transformation scene of Hulk. Peter asks, ‘Dr Banner?’ Hulk replies, ‘No Banner, only Hulk!’
“Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control. But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see,” reads the official logline of the film.
More details
The film has been directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. It also stars Sadie Sink, Liza Colon-Zayas , Jon Bernthal, and Michael Mando. Michael Mando is back as Scorpion, while Jon Bernthal joins the film as the Punisher.
Meanwhile, Sony Pictures Entertainment India has already opening advance bookings for audiences across the country. Speaking about the release strategy, Shony Panjikaran, General Manager and Head of Sony Pictures Releasing International (SPRI) for India, said the aim is to turn Spider-Man's return to theatres into a grand cinematic experience for fans.
"Spider-Man holds a special place in the hearts of Indian audiences, and every new chapter becomes a shared celebration for fans across generations. With Spider-Man: Brand New Day, we wanted to match that excitement by delivering the most immersive theatrical experience possible, while giving audiences the opportunity to secure their tickets early and experience the action, emotion, and spectacle of the film across premium large format screens," he said.
The film is based on the Marvel comic created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. It is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor, while Louis D'Esposito and David Cain serve as executive producers.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More