No CBFC cuts for Tom Holland's Spider-Man Brand New Day yet, Sony Pictures India addresses runtime rumours: ‘Inaccurate’

The statement read, “We love the excitement around Spider-Man: Brand New Day!❤️ To address speculation circulating online: the film has not yet been submitted to the CBFC in India, and any reports regarding certification are inaccurate. For verified information, please follow our official channels.”

The five-minute difference quickly sparked speculation online, with many assuming that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had already ordered cuts for the Indian release. Sony Pictures Entertainment India has now put those rumours to rest. In an official statement, the studio clarified that the film has not yet been submitted to the CBFC and urged fans to rely only on information shared through its official channels.

The rumours started after fans noticed a difference in the film's runtime on various theatre listings. While international cinema chains, including Cineworld in the UK, listed Spider-Man: Brand New Day at 2 hours and 30 minutes (150 minutes), PVR's website briefly showed a runtime of 2 hours and 25 minutes.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India has shut down rumors that Tom Holland and Zendaya starrer Spider-Man: Brand New Day was censored by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The studio clarified that the film hasn't even been submitted for certification yet, meaning any speculations about a shortened runtime or five minutes being cut are completely false.

Advance bookings are already open in India Meanwhile, Sony Pictures Entertainment India has already opening advance bookings for audiences across the country. Speaking about the release strategy, Shony Panjikaran, General Manager and Head of Sony Pictures Releasing International (SPRI) for India, said the aim is to turn Spider-Man's return to theatres into a grand cinematic experience for fans.

"Spider-Man holds a special place in the hearts of Indian audiences, and every new chapter becomes a shared celebration for fans across generations. With Spider-Man: Brand New Day, we wanted to match that excitement by delivering the most immersive theatrical experience possible, while giving audiences the opportunity to secure their tickets early and experience the action, emotion, and spectacle of the film across premium large format screens," he said.

About the film Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers and Justin Kuritzkes. The film is based on the Marvel comic created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. It is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor, while Louis D'Esposito and David Cain serve as executive producers. The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

According to the official synopsis, it's new beginning for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn't remember him and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him, sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control. But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn't forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will release in India on July 30, 2026, a day ahead of several international markets. The film will be available in six languages; English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Audiences will also be able to watch the film in multiple premium large formats (PLF), including P[XL], Big Pix, ScreenX, ICE, 4DX and MX4D.