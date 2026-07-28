Akanksha Chamola fears third Lock Upp secret will get her, husband Gaurav Khanna 'publicly lynched'

After Harshad Chopda revealed Ram Kapoor's secret, Akanksha once again asked Shreya about her plan. Shreya replied that if no one else exposed Akanksha's secret, she definitely would because she did not believe Akanksha deserved to be in the finale, nor did she consider her a friend.

During the episode, Akanksha was seen requesting Shreya not to reveal her secret. She said, "genuinely tell you I only have one secret left, please don't reveal it, I am counting on you. Don't break my trust sister."

As part of the latest task in Lock Upp, Riteish Deshmukh distributed keys to the inmates, with each key containing another contestant's secret. Shreya Kalra received Akanksha Chamola's secret, Ram Kapoor got Yogesh Rawat's secret, Shivangi Joshi received Shilpa Shinde's secret, and so on. The inmates must decide, one by one, whose secret they want to expose, putting that contestant at risk of missing out on the finale week.

Television actors Akanksha Chamola and Gaurav Khanna 's personal lives made headlines when Akanksha revealed on the reality show Lock Upp that they were heading towards a divorce. Her second secret, about her sexuality, also grabbed attention. Now, she has claimed that her third secret could lead to her being publicly lynched.

While speaking to Pamala, Akanksha said, "I am the one in danger, Shreya doesn't realise that I am a public figure no matter what, and my husband is a big name in the industry. We both are going to get publicly lynched. People will forget her, but they will remember Gaurav Khanna and me, and I am answerable to my entire family now."

She added, "Yeh jo third secret aayega, uske baad toh meri family mujhe thapad maar degi yaar, bolegi nikal hi jaa khandaan se aga tujhe kuch btaana hi nahi hai toh (Once this third secret comes out, my family will probably slap me. They'll say, 'Just leave the family if you're not going to tell us anything!')"

Akanksha's first secret was that she and Gaurav had been living separately for almost a year and were heading towards a divorce. However, when Gaurav visited her inside the Lock Upp house, he clarified that they had not yet started the legal process and had only discussed the possibility of divorce. He further stated that Akanksha was still his wife.

Her second secret was revealed by Shreya Kalra during the show. Shreya told Sufi Motiwala that Akanksha is bisexual. Later, Akanksha acknowledged it and revealed that, before her marriage, she had been in relationships with women as well.

About Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola Akanksha and Gaurav Khanna got married in 2016 after reportedly meeting and falling in love during an audition. They tied the knot on 24 November 2016 in a lavish three-day wedding celebration held in Gaurav's hometown, Kanpur. Over the years, the couple have openly spoken about Akanksha not wanting to have children. In Lock Upp, she revealed that this, along with their incompatibility as a couple, was one of the reasons behind their separation.

Hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan, Lock Upp places celebrities inside a jail-themed house, where they must survive by completing tasks while dealing with allegations made against them. The show is set to conclude next week, with the winner taking home a cash prize of ₹1 crore.