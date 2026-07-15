Akanksha Chamola says she'll ‘never take marriage advice’ from Gaurav Khanna amid divorce, reveals if he mistreated her

Television actor Akanksha Chamola made a shocking revelation at the premiere of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa when she disclosed that she and Gaurav Khanna are heading for a divorce. Now, in the latest episode, Akanksha revealed whether Gaurav had ever mistreated her and opened up about the challenges she expects to face after the separation. Akanksha Chamola says she won't take marriage advice from Gaurav Khanna.

Akanksha Chamola says she'll never take marriage advice from Gaurav Khanna In the latest episode, Ram Kapoor recalled his love story with Gautami Kapoor while speaking to Akanksha. He shared how he had become Gautami's closest friend when her marriage was going through a rough patch and said, "Slowly I learnt that she wasn't happy in her marriage and in their two-and-a-half-year marriage, they lived apart for seven months. By then, our friendship had grown a lot. I started taking an interest, not because I wanted anything. When I felt she'd had a bad day, I used to ask questions, and she would answer. I found out she wanted to end the marriage. Her family wasn't supporting her. They were saying, 'Absolutely not.'"

He added, "When Gautami made this decision, I told her, 'Whatever you need, I'm here.' I became one of her closest friends. Time passed and I was shooting in Delhi for Monsoon Wedding. One night, we had a long conversation. After we hung up, I realised I missed her. I got st scared. She was a very good person. I kind of withdrew from her. When I came back, I kept some distance. She noticed and asked, 'What's going on?' Long story short, she felt the same, but was scared to say it. Gautami doesn't regret what happened to her."**

Ram then said that Akanksha's situation reminded him of Gautami's and asked, "Gaurav Khanna is a good guy. He's a good man. Did he mistreat you?" Akanksha shook her head and smiled, indicating that the answer to both questions was no.

Ram continued, "It's similar to Gautami's situation. Her first husband was a good guy. He did nothing wrong. That will also help you. If you need second marriage advice, Gaurav is the best."

However, Akanksha disagreed with him and replied, "No, I will never take marriage advice from Gaurav." The actor did not elaborate further on her statement, but Ram quickly withdrew his remark. He then told Akanksha that one of the unfortunate realities in India is that, in some housing societies, single or divorced women are often denied rental accommodation because of their marital status. Akanksha agreed and replied, "This is the start of my problems after Lock Upp."

Ram also said that Akanksha has a strong personality and that it would take a confident and secure partner to handle someone like her. He added that she deserves a partner who embraces her individuality, while acknowledging that finding such a person in India may not be easy.

About Akanksha Chamola and Gaurav Khanna's divorce Akanksha and Gaurav Khanna got married in 2016 after reportedly meeting and falling in love during an audition. They tied the knot on 24 November 2016 in a lavish three-day wedding celebration held in Gaurav's hometown, Kanpur.

At the premiere of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, Akanksha revealed that she and Gaurav are heading for a divorce and have been living separately for almost a year. Later in the show, when Gaurav entered to support her, he clarified that they are still legally husband and wife and are yet to file for divorce.