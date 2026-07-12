Ram Kapoor reveals he was molested at 13, leaves Farah Khan in tears: ‘I became very quiet and was deeply traumatised’

Ram revealed, "When I was in 8th standard and was 13 years old, I was molested. When the school used to get over, we used to sit with each other in our dorms and talk to each other. A 10th standard student was sitting with me on my bed, and suddenly he touched me under the blanket. There were at least 30-40 children, and I froze. I couldn't do anything, and he kept going."

Television actor Ram Kapoor had to reveal one of his secrets in Lock Upp season 2's latest episode to save himself from eviction. The actor's revelation about being molested in boarding school, when he was 13, left host Farah Khan , inmates Sufi Motiwala, Harshad Chopra, Dheeraj Dhoopar and others in tears.

He added, "Mujhe samajh nahi aaraha tha ki main kuch karun, naa karun yaa sirf bardasht karta rahoon? Yaa chillaun? Ya a kya karun. Kaafi der baad mein unse kaha ki mujhe accha nahi lag raha hai. Voh ruk gaye aur immediately chale gaye. Main kaafi badal gaya uske baad. Kaafi chup hogaya tha aur traumatise hogaya tha. Lekin, unhone kuch hafton baad aake, mujhse sorry bola. Uske baad jab bhi unhe mauka mila, voh mujhe ehsaas dilaate the ki voh sorry hain (I didn't know what to do—whether I should do something, stay quiet and just tolerate it, or shout. I had no idea how to react. After quite some time, I finally told him that I wasn't feeling comfortable. He stopped immediately and walked away. After that, I changed a lot. I became very quiet and was deeply traumatised. However, a few weeks later, he came to me and apologised. After that, whenever he got the chance, he would make sure I knew he was genuinely sorry)."

The actor revealed that the same person who molested him also helped him get out of the trauma and said, "It's weird, but the person who caused my trauma also ended up helping me heal. We actually became good friends. This is a secret that even my children and my parents don't know—only Gautami knows about it. Even today, talking about it brings back the trauma, but I'm very happy that, because of everything that happened, I no longer have any fear of the LGBTQ community. Whenever I meet people like Sufi, I feel close to them. I don't feel any fear, inhibition or anything negative, even though I may not fully understand them. That person wasn't a bad person. He was simply curious and influenced by teenage hormones. We were both teenagers. He tried very hard to make things right with me. No one should ever have to go through something like this. But somewhere along the way, I learnt to appreciate everything in life. He did everything in his power to help me overcome the trauma."

After his confession, Sufi couldn't stop crying, recalling that he had also been molested once. Harshad Chopda was also visibly emotional, and Dheeraj also broke down into tears. Farah Khan got teary-eyed and hugged Ram while saying, "I am sorry this happened to you." Riteish added, "You are very strong. Last time you said you learnt something from me, today I have learnt something from you, and I am proud of you."