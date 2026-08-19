Study Group actor Hong Mingi accused of violence; ex-girlfriend alleges assault, threats and abuse

South Korean actor Hong Mingi, who rose to popularity with the K-dramas like Love Your Enemy and Study Group, has come under scrutiny after an influencer, identified as “A”, accused him of dating violence, threats and emotional abuse. The 24-year-old actor is facing the allegations after the influencer shared a detailed account of their alleged relationship on social media on August 19. She also posted a certified legal document issued through a law firm. Dated July 28 and titled “Notice of Legal Action for Illegal Criminal Acts”, the document reportedly outlines several allegations against the actor. Hong's agency, Fable Company, has denied the claims and said it is preparing an official response. Hong Mingi controversy: Ex-partner makes shocking allegations of assault, threats and emotional abuse. (Fable Company/WKorea)

The allegations against Hong Mingi According to Korean media outlet Osen, the influencer's social media post and the legal document, she has accused Mingi of several incidents of alleged physical and emotional abuse during their relationship. She claimed that he once threw a soju bottle in her direction on the street, causing it to break and leaving her frightened. She also alleged that he hit her shoulder, pushed her and grabbed her by the neck.

The influencer further claimed that he became aggressive when he suspected she was seeing another man. According to her account, he made around 40 phone calls before making threatening statements, including, “I was going to kill you both if I found you,” and “I'm going to kill that b**t*rd.”

She also accused him of invading her privacy by secretly checking her phone and KakaoTalk (instant messaging app) conversations because of what she described as his extreme suspicion. Another allegation concerns dangerous driving. She claimed that he rode an electric kickboard while intoxicated, with her accompanying him, and that the incident resulted in serious injuries.