Study Group star Hwang Minhyun surpasses BTS members on Feb boy group brand rankings; Cha Eunwoo on top again

Cha EunWoo's reign on the boy group member brand reputation rankings is here to stay. Like the ASTRO member, a fellow K-pop idol-turned-actor also witnessed a staggering growth in his overall brand reputation index in February 2025 thanks to the heart-stopping premiere of webtoon-based TVING drama Study Group.

Study Group's Hwang Minhyun stands out

Hwang Minhyun, former NU’EST and Wanna One singer, who’s now embraced his artistic identity as a soloist, shot to the Top 3 rankings, recording a whopping 299.52% surge in his monthly brand score this time. The action-packed coming-of-age high school drama with Minhyun leading the high-octane narrative as Yoon Ga Min instantly earned its spot as a fan favourite 2025 K-drama following its late January premiere.

“He successfully played the webtoon character well, all his efforts were not in vain 🤍 Deserves the title of best actor,” a fan exclaimed on X/Twitter. Many K-drama enthusiasts even ended up likening his undeniable charm to Eunwoo's after getting hooked on Study Group.

Hwang Minhyun’s return to the beloved K-drama scene after Alchemy of Souls helped him earn a spot above many other powerhouse K-pop boy group members such as BTS’ Jimin, Jin and Jungkook, and SEVENTEEN members Woozi, Mingyu, Jeonghan, Seungkwan, DK and Wonwoo, who also earned a spot in the Top 30 rankings.

My Lovely Liar actor’s former Wanna One bandmates Kang Daniel and Ong Seong Wu (of Strong Girl Namsoon fame) also share a spot with him on the Top 30 February boy group members brand rankings at #10 and #29, respectively.

Cha Eunwoo's indomitable influence in the Hallyu scene

While BTS’ Jimin and Jin closed out the Top 5 ranks of the month with scores of 2,735,387 and 2,667,714, respectively, it was Cha EunWoo who ultimately took the lead.

Scoring a brand reputation index of 6,031,598, the reigning champion particularly earned an edge over other singers for his identity as an "advertisement model” and “face genius.” Yet another high-ranking phrase tagged with his keyword analysis was “Rented in Finland.”

Last year, Eunwoo gained attention on the non-drama side for starring alongside actors Lee Dong Hwi, Kwak Dong Yeon and Lee Je Hoon on the variety show set against the backdrop of the wilderness of Lapland, Finland.

G-Dragon's new album coming soon

The King of K-pop BIGBANG’s G-Dragon held on to his second rank with a brand reputation score of 5,656,160 in light of his upcoming music album release. Gaining traction for new music on the horizon, the K-pop veteran is all set to roll out his third studio album “Ubermensch” on February 25. The long-awaited comeback will finally break his 11-year hiatus from the solo music scene.

