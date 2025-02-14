32nd Hanteo Music Awards: Where to watch, lineup, nominees and all you need to know about the weekend ceremony
BTS members RM and J-Hope will compete against each other for the special Hip Hop trophy at this weekend's Hanteo Music Awards in Seoul. Read more.
2024 Hanteo Music Awards: Last year's musical ceremony, infamously dubbed as the ‘K-poop’ awards show for viral smelly reasons, is returning this weekend with all hopes to resurrect its redemption arc. Main MCs Jung Jin Young, aka Jinyoung (of Netflix's Sweet Home fame) and (G)I-DLE's Miyeon are set to take on hosting duties at Jangchung Arena in Seoul on Saturday-Sunday, February 15-16, 2025.
The two-day ceremony, preceded by a red carpet event as always, will honour recipients primarily based on the Hanteo Chart data from last year. Voting for several categories from open from late December to January 12, 2025. Consequently, the winners of the Whos Fandom Awards were announced: HERO GENERATION (Lim Young Woong) and MIRACLE (OH MY GIRL).
K-pop greats such as BTS members RM, Jin, Jimin and J-Hope, BLACKPINK's Rose, EXO members Chanyeol, DO and Baekhyun, G-Dragon, aespa, Stray Kids, Cha Eunwoo, ATEEZ, TXT, TWICE, Tzuyu and Red Velvet, to name a few, have bagged glorious nominations across the board. Meanwhile, stellar rookies TWS, UNIS, ILLIT, BABYMONSTER, MEOVV, NCT WISH, DXMON and others also have a chance to shine this weekend in Seoul.
Also read | Blackpink's Jennie hops on viral Doechii wave with new collab for 1st full solo album
From this year's Hanteo Music Awards' streaming details, nominees to celeb-packed lineup, here's everything you need to know about the 32nd edition of the ceremony.
Where to watch the 32nd Hanteo Music Awards 2024
South Korean channel MNET will broadcast the music event. Meanwhile, TVING will be responsible for domestic streaming, and BIGCC will handle global streaming.
32nd Hanteo Music Awards Artists lineup
Day 1:
- Kim Jae Joong
- NOWADAYS
- (G)I-DLE's Minnie
- SAY MY NAME
- ARTMS
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER's Yeonjun
- Lee Mu Jin
- EPEX
- In Sooni
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER
- tripleS
Day 2:
- EVNNE
- Lee Seung Yoon
- YENA
- HYB
- RIIZE
- LIGHTSUM
- 8TURN
- NCT WISH
- YOUNGTAK
- YOUNG POSSE
2024 Hanteo Music Awards Presenters lineup
Day 1:
- KAHI
- Kwon In Ha
- Kim Johan
- Nicole
- BRIAN
- ANDY
- Yoonsang
- Jeon Sun Ah
- HWANHEE
Day 2:
- Kim Yong Jun
- Kim Ho Young
- MUZIE
- Park Mi Kyeong
- SOYOU
- Lee Hee Jin
- INSOONI
- Jang Woo Hyuk
- JeA
- HWANGBO
Also read | Who was Kim Rieul? K-pop hanbok designer for idols like BTS, Monsta X dead at 32
32nd HMAs nominees list
Global Artist Awards 2nd round voting
- Asia: EXO's Chanyeol, BIGBANG's G-Dragon, NCT's Jaehyun, BTS' Jimin, BTS Jin, PLAVE, Super Junior - D&E, NCT Taeyong, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, VANNER
- North America: ASTRO's Cha Eunwoo, Chanyeol, G-Dragon, ITZY, Jimin, Jin, SF9, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, VANNER, TXT's Yeonjun
- South America: Cha Eunwoo, Chanyeol, G-Dragon, J-Hope, Jin, Jimin, BLACKPINK's Rose, Taeyong, TXT, TWICE's Tzuyu
- Europe: Chanyeol, G-Dragon, ITZY, BTS' J-Hope, Jimin, Jin Taeyong, TXT, Yeonjun, ZEROBASEONE
- Africa: ATEEZ, Chanyeol, NCT Doyoung, ITZY, J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, BTS RM, Taeyong, Red Velvet's Wendy
- Oceania: Chanyeol, G-Dragon, Jaehyun, Jimin, Jin, Taeyong, TXT, TWICE, Wendy, Yeonjun
- Emerging Artist: LUN8, ARTMS, 8TURN, MEOVV, xikers, YOUNG POSSE, YOUNITE, NEXZ, n.SSign, Hui, FIFTY FIFTY, EVNNE, ARTMS
- Post-Generation Award: YENA, Weeekly, STAYC, PURPLE KISS, DKB, BLITZERS, Billlie, BAE173, DRIPPIN, CIX, EPEX, Kim Hee Jae, TEMPEST, Xdinary Heroes
- Rookie of the Year (Female): UNIS, SAY MY NAME, RESCENE, MEOVV, KATSEYE, MADEIN, ILLIT, izna, Candy Shop, BABYMONSTER, BADVILLAIN, ARTMS
- Rookie of the Year (Male): TWS, NOWADAYS, NCT WISH, DXMON, ASC2NT, ALL (H)OURS, NOMAD, TIOT, WAKER, NEXZ, JD1, B.D.U.
- Special Award (Ballad): Younha, Taeyeon, Roy Kim, Lee Mujin, Kyuhyun, Heize, EXO's Doh Kyung Soo aka DO, Davichi, BOL4, 10cm
- Special Award (Band): Xdinary Heroes, QWER, ONEWE, N.Flying, LUCY, Lee Seung Yoon, DAY6, CNBLUE
- Special Award (Hip Hop): RM, Zico, Lee Young Ji, Jay Park, J-Hope, Dean, Crush
- Special Award (Trot): YoungTak, Lim Young Woong, Lee Chan Won, Kim Hee Jae, Jung Dong Won, Jang Min Ho, Hwang Young Woong
- Artist of the Year (Bonsang): (G)I-DLE, aespa, ATEEZ, BABYMONSTER, Baekhyun, BOYNEXTDOOR, CRAVITY, DAY6, Eclipse, ENHYPEN, G-Dragon, Hwang Young Woong, ILLIT, ITZY, IU, IVE, J-Hope, Jennie, Jimin, Jin, Kep1er, KISS OF LIFE, LE SSERAFIM, Lee Chan Won, Lee Young Ji, Lim Young Woong, NCT 127, NCT Dream, NCT WISH, NewJeans, NMIXX, P1Harmony, PLAVE, QWER, Red Velvet, RIIZE, RM, Rose, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, Taeyeon, THE BOYZ, TXT, tripleS, TWICE, TWS, WayV, YoungTak, Yuqi, ZEROBASEONE
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.