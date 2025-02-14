32nd Hanteo Music Awards: Where to watch, lineup, nominees and all you need to know about the weekend ceremony

2024 Hanteo Music Awards: Last year's musical ceremony, infamously dubbed as the ‘K-poop’ awards show for viral smelly reasons, is returning this weekend with all hopes to resurrect its redemption arc. Main MCs Jung Jin Young, aka Jinyoung (of Netflix's Sweet Home fame) and (G)I-DLE's Miyeon are set to take on hosting duties at Jangchung Arena in Seoul on Saturday-Sunday, February 15-16, 2025. Jinyoung and Miyeon will host the 32nd Hanteo Music Awards 2024 in Seoul on February 15-16, 2025. (X @Hanteo_HMAs)

The two-day ceremony, preceded by a red carpet event as always, will honour recipients primarily based on the Hanteo Chart data from last year. Voting for several categories from open from late December to January 12, 2025. Consequently, the winners of the Whos Fandom Awards were announced: HERO GENERATION (Lim Young Woong) and MIRACLE (OH MY GIRL).

K-pop greats such as BTS members RM, Jin, Jimin and J-Hope, BLACKPINK's Rose, EXO members Chanyeol, DO and Baekhyun, G-Dragon, aespa, Stray Kids, Cha Eunwoo, ATEEZ, TXT, TWICE, Tzuyu and Red Velvet, to name a few, have bagged glorious nominations across the board. Meanwhile, stellar rookies TWS, UNIS, ILLIT, BABYMONSTER, MEOVV, NCT WISH, DXMON and others also have a chance to shine this weekend in Seoul.

From this year's Hanteo Music Awards' streaming details, nominees to celeb-packed lineup, here's everything you need to know about the 32nd edition of the ceremony.

Where to watch the 32nd Hanteo Music Awards 2024

South Korean channel MNET will broadcast the music event. Meanwhile, TVING will be responsible for domestic streaming, and BIGCC will handle global streaming.

32nd Hanteo Music Awards Artists lineup

Day 1:

Kim Jae Joong

NOWADAYS

(G)I-DLE's Minnie

SAY MY NAME

ARTMS

TOMORROW X TOGETHER's Yeonjun

Lee Mu Jin

EPEX

In Sooni

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

tripleS

Day 2:

EVNNE

Lee Seung Yoon

YENA

HYB

RIIZE

LIGHTSUM

8TURN

NCT WISH

YOUNGTAK

YOUNG POSSE

2024 Hanteo Music Awards Presenters lineup

Day 1:

KAHI

Kwon In Ha

Kim Johan

Nicole

BRIAN

ANDY

Yoonsang

Jeon Sun Ah

HWANHEE

Day 2:

Kim Yong Jun

Kim Ho Young

MUZIE

Park Mi Kyeong

SOYOU

Lee Hee Jin

INSOONI

Jang Woo Hyuk

JeA

HWANGBO

32nd HMAs nominees list

Global Artist Awards 2nd round voting

Asia: EXO's Chanyeol, BIGBANG's G-Dragon, NCT's Jaehyun, BTS' Jimin, BTS Jin, PLAVE, Super Junior - D&E, NCT Taeyong, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, VANNER

EXO's Chanyeol, BIGBANG's G-Dragon, NCT's Jaehyun, BTS' Jimin, BTS Jin, PLAVE, Super Junior - D&E, NCT Taeyong, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, VANNER North America: ASTRO's Cha Eunwoo, Chanyeol, G-Dragon, ITZY, Jimin, Jin, SF9, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, VANNER, TXT's Yeonjun

ASTRO's Cha Eunwoo, Chanyeol, G-Dragon, ITZY, Jimin, Jin, SF9, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, VANNER, TXT's Yeonjun South America: Cha Eunwoo, Chanyeol, G-Dragon, J-Hope, Jin, Jimin, BLACKPINK's Rose, Taeyong, TXT, TWICE's Tzuyu

Cha Eunwoo, Chanyeol, G-Dragon, J-Hope, Jin, Jimin, BLACKPINK's Rose, Taeyong, TXT, TWICE's Tzuyu Europe: Chanyeol, G-Dragon, ITZY, BTS' J-Hope, Jimin, Jin Taeyong, TXT, Yeonjun, ZEROBASEONE

Chanyeol, G-Dragon, ITZY, BTS' J-Hope, Jimin, Jin Taeyong, TXT, Yeonjun, ZEROBASEONE Africa: ATEEZ, Chanyeol, NCT Doyoung, ITZY, J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, BTS RM, Taeyong, Red Velvet's Wendy

ATEEZ, Chanyeol, NCT Doyoung, ITZY, J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, BTS RM, Taeyong, Red Velvet's Wendy Oceania: Chanyeol, G-Dragon, Jaehyun, Jimin, Jin, Taeyong, TXT, TWICE, Wendy, Yeonjun