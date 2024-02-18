BTS' Jimin, aespa, Stray Kids and more take the lead as 2023 Hanteo Music Awards Day 2 winners
Stray Kids, aespa, ATEEZ and others bag Artist of the Year main prizes at the 2023 Hanteo Music Awards Day 2.
After a successful first day of hosting the prestigious awards ceremony at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul on February 17, TVXQ's Max Changmin led the Hallyu entourage to the 2023 Hanteo Music Awards Day 2 (주년 한터뮤직어워즈). While Day 1 kicked off with a starry night filled with stellar performances from Billlie, Xdinary Heroes, Kep1er and others, Day 2 has lined up an even more attractive K-pop roster. The awards ceremony is underway, as several major categories are yet to be announced.
The second day will honour not only the main prize holders but also the grand prize leaders, among many other significant titles. Check out the Day 2 winners below:
Full list of 2023 Hanteo Music Awards Day 2 winners
Day 1 resulted in Billlie, Jeong Dong Won, ATEEZ, DAYBREAK, LUCY, Kep1er, JUST B, VANNER, TEMPEST, VIVIZ, Lee Chan Won, Kim Jae Hwan, Libelante and virtual boy group PLAVE taking to the stage. On the other hand, the second day of the glorious musical extravaganza welcomed an all-new lineup of K-pop stars: ATEEZ, NCT DREAM, NCT 127, aespa, YB, ZEROBASEONE, Parc Jae Jung, KISS OF LIFE, 8TURN, tripleS.
Also read: 31st Hanteo Music Awards Day 1 winners list: Kep1er, Xdinary Heroes, Billlie and more
Artist of the Year
aespa
LE SSERAFIM
ATEEZ
(G)I-DLE
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
BTS Jungkook
IVE
ZEROBASEONE
SEVENTEEN
ENHYPEN
Popular Band Artist
DAYBREAK
Rookie of the Year - Female
tripleS
Rookie of the Year - Male
ZEROBASEONE
Global Outstanding Artist
NMIXX
Blooming Performance Group
8TURN
Global Artist in South America and Oceania
BTS Jimin
Global Artist in Europe and Africa
BTS V aka Kim Tae Hyung
Global Artist in Asia and North America
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
Legend Rock Icon
YB
Best Trend Leader
aespa
Special Award - Ballad
Parc Jae Jung
Top Global Performer
ATEEZ
Next Worldwide Artist
RIIZE
Global Rising Artist
KISS OF LIFE
Congratulations to all Hanteo Music Awards winners!
(This is a developing story. More updates will follow.)