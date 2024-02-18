BTS' Jimin, aespa, Stray Kids and more take the lead as 2023 Hanteo Music Awards Day 2 winners

After a successful first day of hosting the prestigious awards ceremony at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul on February 17, TVXQ's Max Changmin led the Hallyu entourage to the 2023 Hanteo Music Awards Day 2 (주년 한터뮤직어워즈). While Day 1 kicked off with a starry night filled with stellar performances from Billlie, Xdinary Heroes, Kep1er and others, Day 2 has lined up an even more attractive K-pop roster. The awards ceremony is underway, as several major categories are yet to be announced. BTS' Jimin clinches the Global Artist in South America and Oceania title and aespa takes away the Artist of the Year Bonsang.(X / Hanteo_HMAs)

The second day will honour not only the main prize holders but also the grand prize leaders, among many other significant titles. Check out the Day 2 winners below:

Full list of 2023 Hanteo Music Awards Day 2 winners

Day 1 resulted in Billlie, Jeong Dong Won, ATEEZ, DAYBREAK, LUCY, Kep1er, JUST B, VANNER, TEMPEST, VIVIZ, Lee Chan Won, Kim Jae Hwan, Libelante and virtual boy group PLAVE taking to the stage. On the other hand, the second day of the glorious musical extravaganza welcomed an all-new lineup of K-pop stars: ATEEZ, NCT DREAM, NCT 127, aespa, YB, ZEROBASEONE, Parc Jae Jung, KISS OF LIFE, 8TURN, tripleS.

Artist of the Year

aespa

Stray Kids

LE SSERAFIM

ATEEZ

(G)I-DLE

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

BTS Jungkook

IVE

ZEROBASEONE

SEVENTEEN

ENHYPEN

Popular Band Artist

DAYBREAK

Rookie of the Year - Female

tripleS

Rookie of the Year - Male

ZEROBASEONE

Global Outstanding Artist

NMIXX

Blooming Performance Group

8TURN

Global Artist in South America and Oceania

BTS Jimin

Global Artist in Europe and Africa

BTS V aka Kim Tae Hyung

Global Artist in Asia and North America

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Legend Rock Icon

YB

Best Trend Leader

aespa

Special Award - Ballad

Parc Jae Jung

Top Global Performer

ATEEZ

Next Worldwide Artist

RIIZE

Global Rising Artist

KISS OF LIFE

Congratulations to all Hanteo Music Awards winners!

(This is a developing story. More updates will follow.)