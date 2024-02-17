31st Hanteo Music Awards Day 1 winners list: Kep1er, Xdinary Heroes, Billlie and more
The 31st Hanteo Music Awards winners for the first-day broadcast have been revealed. Wins from Kep1er, PLAVE, Billlie, VANNER and more kick off the ceremony.
Held at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul on February 17 and 18, 2024, the 31st Hanteo Music Awards Day 1 (주년 한터뮤직어워즈) has commenced the winning streak for many. TVXQ's Max Changmin hosted this year's glamorous ceremony as a star-studded lineup with big K-pop names like NCT DREAM, NCT 127, aespa, Kep1er, ZEROBASEONE, and others promised to step out for their best performances.
Full list of 31st Hanteo Music Awards Day 1 winners
Since recognising the musical contributions of 2023, the event was titled the Hanteo Music Awards 2023, with some sources also associating it with the year of organisation, 2024. Day 1 sparked the fans' interest with performances by Billlie, Jeong Dong Won, ATEEZ, DAYBREAK, LUCY, Kep1er, JUST B, VANNER, TEMPEST, VIVIZ, Lee Chan Won, Kim Jae Hwan, Libelante and virtual boy group PLAVE. Check out the Day 1 winners below:
Favourite Vocal Performance
Kim Jae Hwan
Emerging Artist
VIVIZ
TEMPEST
Also read: 2024 Hanteo Music Awards: Lineup, when and where to watch, nominees and everything we know so far
Favourite Band Performance
LUCY
Popular Global Group
Kep1er
Favourite Crossover Group
Libelante
Hanteo-Choice K-pop Male Artist
VANNER
Hanteo-Choice K-pop Female Artist
Billlie
Blooming Star
JUST B
Special Award - Virtual Artist
PLAVE
Post Generation
Lee Chan Won
Popular Performance Group
VIVIZ
Popular Solo Artist
Jeong Dong Won
Special Award - Trot
Young Tak
Special Award - Band
Xdinary Heroes
WhosFandom Award
Lim Young Woong's HERO GENERATION
2023 Hanteo Music Awards Day 2 will be held on February 18, 2024, at 7 pm KST / 5 am ET. Like today's ceremony, the main show will be preceded by a red carpet event.
Several categories of the Global Artist Awards for diverse regions (Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, Oceania and South America) have marked widely-known groups and artists, including BTS members (Jimin, V, Jungkook), TOMORROW X TOGETHER, SHINee's Taemin, MONSTA X's Shownu X Hyungwon, EXO, Stray Kids, ENHYPEN, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Dreamcatcher and more as significant nominees.
(This is a developing story. More updates will follow.)