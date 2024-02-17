31st Hanteo Music Awards Day 1 winners list: Kep1er, Xdinary Heroes, Billlie and more

Held at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul on February 17 and 18, 2024, the 31st Hanteo Music Awards Day 1 (주년 한터뮤직어워즈) has commenced the winning streak for many. TVXQ's Max Changmin hosted this year's glamorous ceremony as a star-studded lineup with big K-pop names like NCT DREAM, NCT 127, aespa, Kep1er, ZEROBASEONE, and others promised to step out for their best performances. Kep1er: The 31st Hanteo Music Awards winners revealed (X / Hanteo_HMAs)

Full list of 31st Hanteo Music Awards Day 1 winners

Since recognising the musical contributions of 2023, the event was titled the Hanteo Music Awards 2023, with some sources also associating it with the year of organisation, 2024. Day 1 sparked the fans' interest with performances by Billlie, Jeong Dong Won, ATEEZ, DAYBREAK, LUCY, Kep1er, JUST B, VANNER, TEMPEST, VIVIZ, Lee Chan Won, Kim Jae Hwan, Libelante and virtual boy group PLAVE. Check out the Day 1 winners below:

Favourite Vocal Performance

Kim Jae Hwan

Emerging Artist

VIVIZ

TEMPEST

Also read: 2024 Hanteo Music Awards: Lineup, when and where to watch, nominees and everything we know so far

Favourite Band Performance

LUCY

Popular Global Group

Kep1er

Favourite Crossover Group

Libelante

Hanteo-Choice K-pop Male Artist

VANNER

Hanteo-Choice K-pop Female Artist

Billlie

Blooming Star

JUST B

Special Award - Virtual Artist

PLAVE

Post Generation

Lee Chan Won

Popular Performance Group

VIVIZ

Popular Solo Artist

Jeong Dong Won

Special Award - Trot

Young Tak

Special Award - Band

Xdinary Heroes

WhosFandom Award

Lim Young Woong's HERO GENERATION

2023 Hanteo Music Awards Day 2 will be held on February 18, 2024, at 7 pm KST / 5 am ET. Like today's ceremony, the main show will be preceded by a red carpet event.

Several categories of the Global Artist Awards for diverse regions (Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, Oceania and South America) have marked widely-known groups and artists, including BTS members (Jimin, V, Jungkook), TOMORROW X TOGETHER, SHINee's Taemin, MONSTA X's Shownu X Hyungwon, EXO, Stray Kids, ENHYPEN, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Dreamcatcher and more as significant nominees.

(This is a developing story. More updates will follow.)