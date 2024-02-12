2024 Hanteo Music Awards: Lineup, when and where to watch, nominees and everything we know so far

The upcoming 2024 Hanteo Music Awards will mark the 31st anniversary of the annual awards ceremony that has for so long recognised artists in their best element. Musical contributions for the past year are judged based on the Hanteo Chart listings. Max Changmin of TVXQ will helm this year's extravaganza, slated to be held on February 17 and 18, 2024, at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul. aespa and ZEROBASEONE are listed as two big names in the performing lineup of the 2024 Hanteo Music Awards.(Instagram)

Hanteo Music Awards in Seoul comes after the previously held prestigious events - Circle Chart Music Awards, Golden Disc Awards in Jakarta and Seoul Music Awards. With 50 music acts nominated for the top spot, Artist of the Year, big names like NCT DREAM, SEVENTEEN, NewJeans, (G)I-DLE, aespa and others have made it to the qualifying list. The award criteria will consider the combination of the Hanteo Global score, global voting score and judging score. Here's what we know about the forthcoming night of musical stars.

Where to watch Hanteo Music Awards 2024

Unfortunately, any significant HMA 2024 livestream details are yet to be officially announced. We will update this page when that happens. Korean channel SBS M and Mnet Japan were labelled the official broadcast partners for the previous year's show, while Mnet Smart+ and IdolPlus facilitated online streaming.

2024 Hanteo Music Awards lineup

The first roster of performers to be present at the ceremony includes Lee Chan Won, LUCY, VIVIZ, PLAVE, Parc Jae Jung and Daybreak. The following lineup announcement revealed that aespa, ZEROBASEONE, Kim Jae Hwan, KISS OF LIFE, Jung Dong Won and tripleS would also perform at the upcoming event. DJ Vandal Rock, Billlie, Kep1er, JUST B, VANNER, 8TURN and TEMPEST's names were added to the third lineup of performers.

In addition to the K-pop performers, the HMAs have also confirmed some presenters for the awards night. Lee Won Seok, Jung In, Kim Jong Seo, Cho Hang Jo, Danny Ahn, KARA's Han Seung Yeon, 2AM's Jo Kwon, Byul, Apink's Yoom Bomi, Fly to the Sky's Brian, Gabee, Kim Hyung Suk, Sunye, Yoo Il Sang and Kim Dong Wan will be in attendance as presenters.

2024 Hanteo Music Awards nominees

The 31st Hanteo Music Awards has sorted eligible hits released between January 1 to December 31, 2023. Voting for several categories, open through the Whosfan application, now remains closed. Some nominees have been listed below.

Other unmentioned award categories include the Bonsangs (Main Awards), Whos Fandom Award, Best Producer Award, Global Artist Award and Daesangs (Grand Prize) - Best Artist, Best Album, Best Song and Best Performance.

Rookie of the Year (Male)

8TURN

Evnne

Fantasy Boys

PLAVE

RIIZE

BOYNEXTDOOR

Ampers&One

ZEROBASEONE

xikers

n.SSign

Rookie of the Year (Female)

LIMELIGHT

ODD EYE CIRCLE

YOUNG POSSE

KISS OF LIFE

Loossemble

TripleS

Emerging Artist Award

B.I

ATBO

TEMPEST

THE NEW SIX

Billlie

Kep1er

LUN8

Kwon Eun Bi

EPEX

VIVIZ

YOUNITE

Xdinary Heroes

Special Award (Trot)

Young Tak

Jang Min Ho

Hwang Young Woong

Lee Chan Won

Park Seo Jin

Jung Dong Won

Special Award (Ballad)

BOL4

Kim Jae Hwan

Lee Seok Hoon

Kim Se Jeong

D.O.

Parc Jae Jung

Younha

Taeyeon

Naul

Special Award (Band)

LUCY

NELL

ONEWE

Young K

F.T. ISLAND

Nerd Connection

THORNAPPLE

Xdinary Heroes

Jung Yong Hwa

Special Award (Hip-Hop)

Crush

Epik High

Giriboy

Jessi

B.I

BIG Naughty

Sik-K

Loco

Special Award (Virtual Artist)

MAVE

SUPERKIND

PLAVE

ISEGYE IDOL

Post Generation Award

CRAVITY

STAYC

TREASURE

AB6IX

Jeon Somi

Lee Chan Won

LUCY

VERIVERY

Weeekly

P1Harmony

CIX

Jung Dong Won

VANNER

WEi