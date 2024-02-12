2024 Hanteo Music Awards: Lineup, when and where to watch, nominees and everything we know so far
Widely praised K-pop groups like aespa and ZEROBASEONE will be joining the star-studded lineup of 2024 Hanteo Music Awards.
The upcoming 2024 Hanteo Music Awards will mark the 31st anniversary of the annual awards ceremony that has for so long recognised artists in their best element. Musical contributions for the past year are judged based on the Hanteo Chart listings. Max Changmin of TVXQ will helm this year's extravaganza, slated to be held on February 17 and 18, 2024, at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul.
Hanteo Music Awards in Seoul comes after the previously held prestigious events - Circle Chart Music Awards, Golden Disc Awards in Jakarta and Seoul Music Awards. With 50 music acts nominated for the top spot, Artist of the Year, big names like NCT DREAM, SEVENTEEN, NewJeans, (G)I-DLE, aespa and others have made it to the qualifying list. The award criteria will consider the combination of the Hanteo Global score, global voting score and judging score. Here's what we know about the forthcoming night of musical stars.
Where to watch Hanteo Music Awards 2024
Unfortunately, any significant HMA 2024 livestream details are yet to be officially announced. We will update this page when that happens. Korean channel SBS M and Mnet Japan were labelled the official broadcast partners for the previous year's show, while Mnet Smart+ and IdolPlus facilitated online streaming.
2024 Hanteo Music Awards lineup
The first roster of performers to be present at the ceremony includes Lee Chan Won, LUCY, VIVIZ, PLAVE, Parc Jae Jung and Daybreak. The following lineup announcement revealed that aespa, ZEROBASEONE, Kim Jae Hwan, KISS OF LIFE, Jung Dong Won and tripleS would also perform at the upcoming event. DJ Vandal Rock, Billlie, Kep1er, JUST B, VANNER, 8TURN and TEMPEST's names were added to the third lineup of performers.
In addition to the K-pop performers, the HMAs have also confirmed some presenters for the awards night. Lee Won Seok, Jung In, Kim Jong Seo, Cho Hang Jo, Danny Ahn, KARA's Han Seung Yeon, 2AM's Jo Kwon, Byul, Apink's Yoom Bomi, Fly to the Sky's Brian, Gabee, Kim Hyung Suk, Sunye, Yoo Il Sang and Kim Dong Wan will be in attendance as presenters.
2024 Hanteo Music Awards nominees
The 31st Hanteo Music Awards has sorted eligible hits released between January 1 to December 31, 2023. Voting for several categories, open through the Whosfan application, now remains closed. Some nominees have been listed below.
Other unmentioned award categories include the Bonsangs (Main Awards), Whos Fandom Award, Best Producer Award, Global Artist Award and Daesangs (Grand Prize) - Best Artist, Best Album, Best Song and Best Performance.
Rookie of the Year (Male)
8TURN
Evnne
Fantasy Boys
PLAVE
RIIZE
BOYNEXTDOOR
Ampers&One
ZEROBASEONE
xikers
n.SSign
Rookie of the Year (Female)
LIMELIGHT
ODD EYE CIRCLE
YOUNG POSSE
KISS OF LIFE
Loossemble
TripleS
Emerging Artist Award
B.I
ATBO
TEMPEST
THE NEW SIX
Billlie
Kep1er
LUN8
Kwon Eun Bi
EPEX
VIVIZ
YOUNITE
Xdinary Heroes
Special Award (Trot)
Young Tak
Jang Min Ho
Hwang Young Woong
Lee Chan Won
Park Seo Jin
Jung Dong Won
Special Award (Ballad)
BOL4
Kim Jae Hwan
Lee Seok Hoon
Kim Se Jeong
D.O.
Parc Jae Jung
Younha
Taeyeon
Naul
Special Award (Band)
LUCY
NELL
ONEWE
Young K
F.T. ISLAND
Nerd Connection
THORNAPPLE
Xdinary Heroes
Jung Yong Hwa
Special Award (Hip-Hop)
Crush
Epik High
Giriboy
Jessi
B.I
BIG Naughty
Sik-K
Loco
Special Award (Virtual Artist)
MAVE
SUPERKIND
PLAVE
ISEGYE IDOL
Post Generation Award
CRAVITY
STAYC
TREASURE
AB6IX
Jeon Somi
Lee Chan Won
LUCY
VERIVERY
Weeekly
P1Harmony
CIX
Jung Dong Won
VANNER
WEi