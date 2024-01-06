38th Golden Disc Awards winners: BTS' Jungkook, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Stray Kids, NewJeans and more

The 38th Golden Disc Awards were held at Jakarta International Stadium in Indonesia on January 6. The hosts of the prestigious K-pop award ceremony were South Korean singer Sung Si-kyung and popular boy band Astro star Cha Eun-woo. With star-studded performances, the Friday night event turned out to be a huge success. Famous K-pop groups like SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, ENHYPEN, and NewJeans dazzled the stage with their exhilarating performances. The 38th Golden Disc Awards winners revealed

Full list of winners at the 38th Golden Disc Awards

Last year, in December, the nominees for the big event were revealed by the awards show committee. Popular BTS members Jungkook and Jimin both received nods for Best Digital Song. However, the Seven singer clinched the victory for his latest single. Other big winners for the night include- NewJeans, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, SEVENTEEN, and ENHYPEN. Moreover, rookie bands FIFTY FIFTY and ZEROBASEONE were awarded for their explosive entry into the industry. Check out the full list of winners below:

Song of the Year (Daesang)

NewJeans - Ditto

Album of the Year (Daesang)

SEVENTEEN - FML

Global K-pop Artist

Stray Kids

Best Producer

Min Hee Jin (NewJeans)

Next Generation Group

BOYNEXTDOOR

Rookie of the Year

ZEROBASEONE, FIFTY FIFTY

Indonesia Fan Choice with Mandiri

Tomorrow X Together

BUGS Favorite Golden Disc Popular Artist

Lim Young Woo (Male), BLACKPINK's Jisoo (Female)

Bonsang Best Album

ZEROBASEONE - Youth In Shade, LE SSERAFIM - UNFORGIVEN, IVE - I'VE MINE, ENHYPEN - Dark Blood, Tomorrow X Together - The Name Chapter: Freefall, Stray Kids - 5-STAR, SEVENTEEN - FML, aespa - My World, NCT Dream - ISTJ, and BTS' Jungkook - Golden

Bonsang Best Digital Song

SEVENTEEN - Super, Parc Jae Jung - Let's Say Goodbye, BSS - Fighting featuring Lee Young JiI, IVE - I Am, LE SSERAFIM - UNFORGIVEN feat Nile Rodgers, NewJeans - Ditto, STAYC - Teddy Bear, (G)I-DLE - Queencard, BLACKPINK's Jisoo - Flower, and BTS' Jungkook - Seven