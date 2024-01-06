38th Golden Disc Awards winners: BTS' Jungkook, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Stray Kids, NewJeans and more
Keep reading to know the full list of winners at the 38th Golden Disc Awards
The 38th Golden Disc Awards were held at Jakarta International Stadium in Indonesia on January 6. The hosts of the prestigious K-pop award ceremony were South Korean singer Sung Si-kyung and popular boy band Astro star Cha Eun-woo. With star-studded performances, the Friday night event turned out to be a huge success. Famous K-pop groups like SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, ENHYPEN, and NewJeans dazzled the stage with their exhilarating performances.
Full list of winners at the 38th Golden Disc Awards
Last year, in December, the nominees for the big event were revealed by the awards show committee. Popular BTS members Jungkook and Jimin both received nods for Best Digital Song. However, the Seven singer clinched the victory for his latest single. Other big winners for the night include- NewJeans, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, SEVENTEEN, and ENHYPEN. Moreover, rookie bands FIFTY FIFTY and ZEROBASEONE were awarded for their explosive entry into the industry. Check out the full list of winners below:
Song of the Year (Daesang)
NewJeans - Ditto
Album of the Year (Daesang)
SEVENTEEN - FML
Global K-pop Artist
Stray Kids
Best Producer
Min Hee Jin (NewJeans)
Next Generation Group
BOYNEXTDOOR
Rookie of the Year
ZEROBASEONE, FIFTY FIFTY
Indonesia Fan Choice with Mandiri
Tomorrow X Together
BUGS Favorite Golden Disc Popular Artist
Lim Young Woo (Male), BLACKPINK's Jisoo (Female)
Bonsang Best Album
ZEROBASEONE - Youth In Shade, LE SSERAFIM - UNFORGIVEN, IVE - I'VE MINE, ENHYPEN - Dark Blood, Tomorrow X Together - The Name Chapter: Freefall, Stray Kids - 5-STAR, SEVENTEEN - FML, aespa - My World, NCT Dream - ISTJ, and BTS' Jungkook - Golden
Bonsang Best Digital Song
SEVENTEEN - Super, Parc Jae Jung - Let's Say Goodbye, BSS - Fighting featuring Lee Young JiI, IVE - I Am, LE SSERAFIM - UNFORGIVEN feat Nile Rodgers, NewJeans - Ditto, STAYC - Teddy Bear, (G)I-DLE - Queencard, BLACKPINK's Jisoo - Flower, and BTS' Jungkook - Seven