2023 MAMA Awards day 2 winners: Seungkwan cries over Moonbin, BTS' Jungkook, SEVENTEEN and BLACKPINK win big

On the second day of the prestigious MAMA Awards, K-pop groups SEVENTEEN and BLACKPINK clinched major titles. The event was held at the indoor stadium Tokyo Dome in Japan on Wednesday, November 29. While BTS dominated the 2023 MAMA Awards nominations, other fan-favourite K-pop bands like female-led BLACKPINK and boy band Zerobaseone didn't fall far behind, bagging multiple honours as the esteemed award show comes to a close. SEVENTEEN

Seungkwan breaks down into tears over Moonbin

During the Album of the Year announcement, SEVENTEEN member Seungkwan took the stage as he joined his fellow group members to accept the award. This outing marks Seungkwan's first public appearance since his close friend and K-pop idol Moonbin died this year on April 19. Taking the mic, Seungkwan said, before breaking down into tears, “I’ll keep gifting you better, and better music. We promise you, thank you.”

“I’ll say one more thing. Since it’s our first time for grand prize today at 2023 MAMA Awards, while preparing for it, watching others’ stages, I respected you all so much, thank you. Whether or not you received award today, I want to say that all the artists here are so great, and I learn a lot from them,” Seungkwan continued.

The 25-year-old singer failed to fight back his tears while speaking about the late idol and said, “This is not an easy occupation, but let’s cheer for each other and go on. I don’t know if I can say this but… There have been many things this year and all who loved and supported out music, and to Bin, I want to say thank you and love you.”

2023 MAMA Awards Full List of Winners on Day 2

Artist of the Year: NewJeans

Song of the Year: NewJeans for Ditto

Album of the Year: SEVENTEEN for FML

Best Male Group: SEVENTEEN

Best Female Group: NewJeans

Best Male Artist: BTS’s Jimin

Best Female Artist: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo

Best Dance Performance (Male Group): SEVENTEEN

Best Dance Performance (Female Group): NewJeans

Best Dance Performance (Solo): BLACKPINK’s Jisoo

Favourite Global Performance (Male Group): ATEEZ

Favourite Global Performance (Female Group): (G)I-DLE

Favourite Dance Performance (Male Group): TREASURE

Favourite Dance Performance (Female Group): LE SSERAFIM

Best New Artist (Male): ZEROBASEONE

Best New Artist (Female): tripleS

Best Music Video: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo for Flower

Best Collaboration: BTS’s Jungkook for Seven featuring Latto

Best OST: BTS for THE PLANET

Best Vocal Performance (Group): AKMU

Best Vocal Performance (Solo): Parc Jae Jung

Best Rap & Hip Hop Performance: Agust D (BTS’ Suga) for People Pt.2 featuring IU