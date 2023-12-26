China Year End Awards 2023: BTS' Jungkook, BLACKPINK's Jisoo win big, check out full list of winners

The winners of China Year End Awards 2023 were announced recently. BTS star Jungkook and BLACKPINK's Jisoo clinched the most awards, followed by K-pop groups SEVENTEEN and EXO. Before the winners list was declared, the nominations for the Chinese award show were announced on December 20. The 3D singer emerged as the most-nomination K-pop idol, with 19 nods across different categories. Meanwhile, boy band EXO had received 15 nominations.

BTS' Jungkook and BLACKPINK's Jisoo win big at China Year End Awards 2023