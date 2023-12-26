China Year End Awards 2023: BTS' Jungkook, BLACKPINK's Jisoo win big, check out full list of winners
Dec 26, 2023 05:51 PM IST
Keep reading to know the full list of winners at China Year End Awards 2023
The winners of China Year End Awards 2023 were announced recently. BTS star Jungkook and BLACKPINK's Jisoo clinched the most awards, followed by K-pop groups SEVENTEEN and EXO. Before the winners list was declared, the nominations for the Chinese award show were announced on December 20. The 3D singer emerged as the most-nomination K-pop idol, with 19 nods across different categories. Meanwhile, boy band EXO had received 15 nominations.
China Year End Awards 2023 Full List of Winners
- Best Selling International Single: Jisoo - Me
- Best Selling International Album: SEVENTEEN - FML
- Best Selling Female K-Pop Album: (G)I-DLE - I Feel
- Best Selling Male K-Pop Single: Jung Kook feat. Latto - Seven
- Best Selling K-Pop Single: Jisoo - Me
- Best Selling K-Pop Album: SEVENTEEN - FML
- Best Selling Solo K-Pop Album: Jung Kook - GOLDEN
- Best Selling Male Solo K-Pop Single (Non Collab): Chanyeol - Good Enough
- Best Selling Solo Female K-Pop Album: Taeyeon - To. X
- Best Selling Group Single: EXO - Let Me In
- Best Selling Female Group Single: BLACKPINK - The Girls
- Best Selling Group Album: SEVENTEEN - FML
- Best Selling Female Group Album: (G)I-DLE - I Feel
- Best Selling Group - Singles: EXO
- Best Selling Group - Albums: SEVENTEEN
- Best Selling Western Album: Taylor Swift - Speak Now (Taylor's Version)
- Best Selling Western Single: Jung Kook feat. Latto - Seven
- Best Selling All English Single: JENNIE - You & Me
- Best Selling OST: BLACKPINK - The Girls
- Best Selling Remix Single: TOMORROW x TOGETHER feat. The Jonas Brothers - Do It Like That
- Best Selling Remix Album: Jimin - Like Crazy (Remixes)
- Best Selling Male Single: JJ Lin - Dust and Ashes
- Best Selling Female Album: Li Yuchun - Have A Good Weekend
- Best Selling Album: JJ Lin - Happily, Painfully After
- Best Selling Artist - Albums: JJ Lin
- Best Selling Collaboration Single: Jung Kook feat. Latto - Seven
- Best Selling Latin Single: TOMORROW x TOGETHER feat. Anitta - Back For More
- Best Selling Solo K-Pop Single: Jisoo - Me
- Best Selling Male Solo K-Pop Single: Jung Kook feat. Latto - Seven
- Best Selling Single: Jisoo - Me
- Best Selling Artist - Singles: JJ Lin
