News / Entertainment / Music / China Year End Awards 2023: BTS' Jungkook, BLACKPINK's Jisoo win big, check out full list of winners

China Year End Awards 2023: BTS' Jungkook, BLACKPINK's Jisoo win big, check out full list of winners

ByArya Vaishnavi
Dec 26, 2023 05:51 PM IST

Keep reading to know the full list of winners at China Year End Awards 2023

The winners of China Year End Awards 2023 were announced recently. BTS star Jungkook and BLACKPINK's Jisoo clinched the most awards, followed by K-pop groups SEVENTEEN and EXO. Before the winners list was declared, the nominations for the Chinese award show were announced on December 20. The 3D singer emerged as the most-nomination K-pop idol, with 19 nods across different categories. Meanwhile, boy band EXO had received 15 nominations.

China Year End Awards 2023 Full List of Winners

  1. Best Selling International Single: Jisoo - Me
  2. Best Selling International Album: SEVENTEEN - FML
  3. Best Selling Female K-Pop Album: (G)I-DLE - I Feel
  4. Best Selling Male K-Pop Single: Jung Kook feat. Latto - Seven
  5. Best Selling K-Pop Single: Jisoo - Me
  6. Best Selling K-Pop Album: SEVENTEEN - FML
  7. Best Selling Solo K-Pop Album: Jung Kook - GOLDEN
  8. Best Selling Male Solo K-Pop Single (Non Collab): Chanyeol - Good Enough
  9. Best Selling Solo Female K-Pop Album: Taeyeon - To. X
  10. Best Selling Group Single: EXO - Let Me In
  11. Best Selling Female Group Single: BLACKPINK - The Girls
  12. Best Selling Group Album: SEVENTEEN - FML
  13. Best Selling Female Group Album: (G)I-DLE - I Feel
  14. Best Selling Group - Singles: EXO
  15. Best Selling Group - Albums: SEVENTEEN
  16. Best Selling Western Album: Taylor Swift - Speak Now (Taylor's Version)
  17. Best Selling Western Single: Jung Kook feat. Latto - Seven
  18. Best Selling All English Single: JENNIE - You & Me
  19. Best Selling OST: BLACKPINK - The Girls
  20. Best Selling Remix Single: TOMORROW x TOGETHER feat. The Jonas Brothers - Do It Like That
  21. Best Selling Remix Album: Jimin - Like Crazy (Remixes)
  22. Best Selling Male Single: JJ Lin - Dust and Ashes
  23. Best Selling Female Album: Li Yuchun - Have A Good Weekend
  24. Best Selling Album: JJ Lin - Happily, Painfully After
  25. Best Selling Artist - Albums: JJ Lin
  26. Best Selling Collaboration Single: Jung Kook feat. Latto - Seven
  27. Best Selling Latin Single: TOMORROW x TOGETHER feat. Anitta - Back For More
  28. Best Selling Solo K-Pop Single: Jisoo - Me
  29. Best Selling Male Solo K-Pop Single: Jung Kook feat. Latto - Seven
  30. Best Selling Single: Jisoo - Me
  31. Best Selling Artist - Singles: JJ Lin

