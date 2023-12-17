‘Jungkook Spotify king’, fans laud BTS star as he surpasses 4 billion streams on platform

BTS member Jungkook made history on December 17 by becoming the first K-pop soloist to surpass four billion streams on Spotify. The 26-year-old singer is the fastest K-pop solo artist ever to accomplish this. The Seven singer's debut solo album GOLDEN was released in November. Since then, his latest album alone has achieved over two billion streams on Spotify. Earlier today, Jungkook achieved another feat as he became the first K-pop solo act to spend five consecutive weeks in the Top 40 of the Billboard 200 chart. BTS: Jungkook makes history on Spotify

While South Korean boy band BTS is currently on a hiatus due to its members' mandatory military enlistment, Jungkook has been breaking record after record as a solo artist. It is important to note that the 3D singer ventured on his solo journey just months ago. Even before the release of his first solo album GOLDEN, Jungkook reigned across Spotify charts with the release of his singles Seven feat. Latto, 3D feat. Jack Harlow, and Standing Next To You.

Fans congratulate Jungkook for his accomplishments

Due to Jungkook's mandatory service in the Korean army, fans were left emotional as the singer shared a heartfelt note on how much he would miss them. In the touching letter, Jungkook also expressed that after his service concludes, he will hop back into the music scene with several live shows.

As Jungkook serves in the army, fans are congratulating him for his unprecedented success on Spotify. One fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “CONGRATULATIONS JUNGKOOK. JUNGKOOK SPOTIFY KING.”

A fan account made the announcement on X, “#JUNGKOOK has now surpassed over 7.5 Billion On-Demand Audio Streams Worldwide! #JUNGKOOK is The Most Streamed Korean / K-Pop Soloist of All-Time over all the available Audio Streaming Platforms.”