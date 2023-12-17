Ray-Ban Meta glasses rule the TikTok trend with BTS’ Jungkook’s 3D complementing it
Ray-Ban Meta glasses bring back the cool factor for technology
Forget your cat ears and filter faces, TikTok has a new obsession: Ray Ban's Meta smart glasses. With millions of people wearing digital glasses and dancing to the same beat, what began as a single clip featuring stylish shades and a catchy song has transformed into a viral craze. BTS' Jungkook's record-breaking digital single 3D, in collaboration with Jack Harlow, dominates the background music scene while seamlessly complementing the Meta glasses' vision.
Ray-Ban Meta's sudden stardom on TikTok
The key question surrounding this growing trend is whether it's a spontaneous wave on social media, driven by its cool and tech-savvy appeal, or a carefully designed promotional campaign. Whatever its source, one thing is certain: Ray-Ban Meta has pulled off the pinnacle of digital success: bringing back the cool factor for technology.
One video stands out with an impressive 123 million views, while numerous others have amassed millions more. Many of these videos showcase users wearing the glasses and lip-syncing to the 3D song, hinting at a coordinated effort. The glasses not only exude an ultra-cool vibe but also carry a chic factor with their tinted lenses and color coding.
Ray-Ban Meta glasses
AI is rapidly advancing, and the new Ray-Ban Meta glasses exemplify this progress as an AI-driven everyday tool. As per the official website “With a few words, the new smart glasses can make calls, send texts, control features, and find answers for those random questions that pop into your head throughout the day.”
Ray-Ban Meta glasses top features
Versatile Options:
- Two classic silhouettes.
- Over 150 lens and frame combinations.
- Suitable for every individual style.
Enhanced Camera:
- Discreet, ultra-wide 12-megapixel camera in each lens.
- Produces bold images and videos.
Video Recording:
- Improved cameras record 1080p videos.
- Up to 60 seconds duration.
- Shareable with contacts through AI and quick voice commands.
Livestreaming Capability:
- Hands-free livestreaming feature.
- Share your adventure in real time.