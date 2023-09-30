Ray-Ban Meta 2nd gen smart glasses: AI assistant, live streaming capability | Details

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg unveiled the redesigned Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses that “frees users from holding cameras”. The announcement was part of Meta Platforms' reveal of artificial intelligence or AI products for consumers, showcased at the Meta Connect event at the company's Menlo Park headquarters on Wednesday. A pair of Ray-Ban Meta 2nd generation smart glasses is seen on display during the Meta Connect Developer Conference at Meta's headquarters in Menlo Park, California on September 27.(AFP)

Speaking at the Meta Connect conference, which marked both the social media company's largest event of the year and its first in-person conference since the onset of the pandemic, Zuckerberg said that the device would incorporate a new Meta AI assistant and possess the capability to live stream what a user is seeing directly to Facebook and Instagram. This represents an advancement over the previous generation's ability to capture still photos.

Ray-Ban Meta second-gen smart glasses | Features

Audio Enhancement: These glasses have custom-designed speakers with extended bass, higher maximum volume, and improved directional audio, resulting in minimal audio leakage during calls, music playback, and podcast listening – even in noisy or windy environments. The five-microphone array offers audio recording from every direction.

Sharper Imagery: The inclusion of an ultra-wide 12 MP camera elevates photo and video quality, enabling the capture of 1080p videos up to 60 seconds in length. Additionally, you can easily share photos with friends and family through voice commands.

Powered by Qualcomm: The Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon AR1 Gen1 Platform.

Control: The glasses are now water-resistant (IPX4), and the touchpad and interaction earcons have been improved to provide faster response to user commands.

Meta AI Integration: Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses now feature Meta AI, a conversational assistant. Users can interact with Meta AI by saying "Hey Meta," enabling information retrieval and feature control through voice commands. It will be initially available in beta only in the US.

The Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, starting at $299 USD, are available for pre-order on both meta.com and ray-ban.com. Customers can anticipate purchasing these glasses online and at retail locations starting on October 17.

