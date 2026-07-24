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    Ashirwad Scheme: Punjab releases ₹14.12 crore for 2,769 beneficiaries

    Ashirwad Scheme provides financial assistance of 51,000 for the marriage of eligible girls from economically weaker families of Punjab

    Updated on: Jul 24, 2026, 18:41:35 IST
    By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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    The Punjab government has released 14.12 crore under the Ashirwad Scheme to provide financial assistance of 51,000 each to 2,769 eligible beneficiaries across 19 districts during financial year 2026-27.

    Among the 19 districts, Patiala accounts for the highest number of beneficiaries with 556, followed by Gurdaspur (401), Fazilka (347), Hoshiarpur (162), Rupnagar (161), Ludhiana (151) and Malerkotla (117). (Shutterstock)
    Among the 19 districts, Patiala accounts for the highest number of beneficiaries with 556, followed by Gurdaspur (401), Fazilka (347), Hoshiarpur (162), Rupnagar (161), Ludhiana (151) and Malerkotla (117). (Shutterstock)

    Announcing this on Friday, social justice, empowerment and minorities minister Dr Baljit Kaur said the Ashirwad Scheme provided financial aid of 51,000 for the marriage of eligible girls from economically weaker families.

    She said applicants must be permanent residents of Punjab and belong to Below Poverty Line families from the Scheduled Castes, Backward Classes or other Economically Weaker Sections. The annual family income from all sources should not exceed 32,790, and the benefit is available for up to two daughters in an eligible family.

    The minister said the financial assistance was transferred directly into beneficiaries’ bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer system, ensuring transparency, accountability and timely disbursal.

    Among the 19 districts, Patiala accounts for the highest number of beneficiaries with 556, followed by Gurdaspur (401), Fazilka (347), Hoshiarpur (162), Rupnagar (161), Ludhiana (151) and Malerkotla (117).

    Other beneficiaries include Barnala (85), Bathinda (61), Faridkot (31), Ferozepur (91), Fatehgarh Sahib (83), Jalandhar (17), Moga (73), Muktsar (105), Pathankot (61), Mohali (108), SBS Nagar (65) and Sangrur (94).

    Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Ashirwad Scheme: Punjab Releases ₹14.12 Crore For 2,769 Beneficiaries
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