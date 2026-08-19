Concern for Gurugram: Sector 22 locals flag roads, garbage, stray cattle woes

They added that the issues have compounded each other, with garbage attracting stray cattle, damaged roads hampering movement and encroachments making the local market difficult to navigate.

Residents said stray cattle have become a major safety concern, frequently occupying roadsides, vacant plots and areas around garbage piles. Earlier, HT reported that around 7,000 stray cattle roam the streets of Gurugram.

Bhim Singh Yadav, a resident of Sector 22, said the problem was particularly severe in the area. “Our sector has most of the stray cattle. They are in vacant plots, along roadsides, on roads and around garbage piles; they are seen everywhere,” he said, adding that the vacant land behind the sector’s community centre had become a dumping ground for garbage and construction and demolition (C&D) waste, attracting more cattle. “This is where the stray cattle are seen in the largest numbers, and the worst part is that the MCG is doing nothing to address the problem,” he said.

“At present, this is one of the biggest issues in Gurugram. There needs to be stricter enforcement to tackle the problem. Stray cattle can come from anywhere and leave the streets dirty. We need stronger action from the authorities to address the issue,” said Aarti Sinha, another resident.

Residents also said garbage is routinely dumped behind the community centre, along roadsides and in green belts. Bhim Singh said residents were paying a private vendor for door-to-door collection because MCG’s service was irregular. “We pay private vendors for the work, and additionally, then we pay for the garbage tax along with property tax to MCG. This is just unfair for the residents,” he said.

Meanwhile, Naresh Kumar Yadav of Sector 22 said road sweeping had also been disrupted due to the sanitation workers’ strike. “There is garbage and dust all over. From the last two weeks, no sanitation worker has even come in our sector to clean the dust and garbage,” he said.

In response, Preetpal Yadav, joint commissioner (Swachh Bharat Mission), MCG, said the civic body was deploying sanitation workers across wards. “We are trying to accommodate the available workers so that roads are swept regularly and residents do not face any sanitation-related issues,” he said.

Meanwhile, Naresh Kumar, joint commissioner and nodal officer for stray cattle, said the agency assigned the stray cattle tender had failed to meet contractual obligations and had been penalised. “A tender for appointing two agencies to catch stray cattle was floated on August 11 at a total cost of ₹1.8 crore,” Kumar added.

Markets, roads, parks in poor shape