Summer has passed, and autumn has arrived: An astrologer has a different way to look at time

The autumn equinox has arrived, bringing the official start of fall to the Northern Hemisphere. The September equinox happened on September 22, 2026, at 8:05 p.m. EDT in New York, according to Time and Date. The event marks the moment when the Sun crosses the celestial equator from north to south. An astrologer has a different way to look at time with the arrival of autumn. (Pexels)

For astrology followers, however, the seasonal change can offer another way to think about time. US-based astrologer Judy Tsafrir recently explored this idea through two ancient concepts, Kronos and Kairos in Instagram.

What is an autumn equinox? The equinox marks a shift in the seasons. After the September equinox, the Northern Hemisphere moves toward shorter days and longer nights.

You may already notice the change around you. Mornings and evenings feel darker, summer routines start to fade, and the year seems to move toward its final months.

Also Read The autumn equinox has a traditional name. Know what an astrologer says about the first day of fall

What are Kronos and Kairos in astrology? In a recent Instagram post, Tsafrir described Kronos as measurable, linear time. You experience Kronos through birthdays, calendars, seasons, deadlines and the physical process of growing older.

She connects this idea with Saturn in astrology, which traditionally represents time, limits, structure and responsibility. You can think of Kronos as the time you see on a clock.

What is Kairos or “soul time”? Tsafrir also describes Kairos as a different experience of time. Instead of measuring minutes or years, you measure it through meaning, presence and depth.

Think about a moment when you lost track of time because you felt completely present. You may have spent only a few minutes in that experience, yet the memory can stay with you for years.

Tsafrir connects this idea with Neptune and its association with timelessness in her astrological framework.

You live between two kinds of time You cannot stop the clock. Your body changes, seasons pass, and another year eventually arrives. That represents the reality of Kronos. But you can also choose how you experience those years.

The equinox gives you a natural moment to pause and ask yourself: Are you only counting the days, or are you also noticing what gives those days meaning?

Also Read October 2026 astrology: 5 major shifts to know before the month begins

Use the equinox to slow down You do not need an elaborate ritual to work with this idea. Take a quiet walk, spend a few minutes away from your phone or write down one moment from the past year that truly mattered to you.

The autumn equinox can serve as a simple reminder that time keeps moving. You may not control how quickly the seasons pass, but you can choose to pay more attention to how you spend them.