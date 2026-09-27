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Sagittarius Horoscope Today, September 27, 2026: A quieter day may help you release worries and enjoy simple moments

Sagittarius Horoscope Today: A family function or friendly gathering can be enjoyable if you do not bring work tension into it.

Published on: Sep 27, 2026, 03:58:55 IST
By Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan
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Sagittarius (Nov 23 - Dec 21)

Daily Prediction says,

The Moon remains in Pisces in your fourth house for the practical day, turning your attention toward home, emotional comfort, family interactions, and peace of mind. This can be restorative if you stop carrying every worry as if it must be solved immediately. The earlier part may feel inward and slow, while later hours support easier family time, social warmth, and practical domestic decisions. You may feel like cleaning a room, reorganizing a shelf, visiting parents, or sitting down for a proper meal instead of rushing through it.

Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

A family function or friendly gathering can be enjoyable if you do not bring work tension into it. If support comes from your mother or an elder at home, accept it. Saturn in Pisces, your fourth house, continues to ask for emotional maturity, patience in domestic matters, and slow but lasting work around home responsibilities. Rahu in Aquarius, your third house, and Ketu in Leo, your ninth house, may make communication bold but uneven while travel plans, beliefs, or guidance from elders require flexibility and patience.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Relationships improve through emotional availability today. If you are with someone, they may respond better to warmth, listening, and a relaxed tone than to advice. Domestic matters can come forward, such as discussing visits, shared chores, family expectations, or balancing work and personal time. A simple gesture like bringing tea, helping with an errand, or checking on a parent can strengthen trust.

If you are single, attraction may build through familiarity, neighborhood connections, family introductions, or a comforting conversation rather than a flashy display. For married natives, the home atmosphere matters greatly, so avoid carrying leftover frustration from outside into the evening. Relations with mother figures and close family members can also become a source of steadiness if you stay open and present.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Work and studies may not feel dramatic, but real progress comes through calm focus. Students can do particularly well with revision at home, quiet reading, recorded lectures, or sorting messy notes. If you have been anxious about a subject, today supports breaking the problem into manageable steps. Career duties still need attention, and the Sun in Virgo keeps professional responsibility visible, so do not disappear into comfort mode completely.

Handle calls, emails, and approvals before relaxing. Colleagues may come to you for a grounded opinion because you are less reactive today. If there is a property, facility, vehicle, or office infrastructure matter in the background, discussions may move forward gradually. Business decisions are better when based on practical need, not emotional enthusiasm.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

This is a good day to think about saving rather than showing. Family-related expenses, home purchases, repairs, groceries, or a comfort item may seem necessary, and some truly are, but compare options before spending. Support from parents or family may come as advice, practical help, or a contribution toward a shared need.

If you are considering a vehicle or household purchase, take your time with paperwork and pricing instead of rushing. Savings improve through small, disciplined decisions, such as postponing a luxury add-on or avoiding duplicate spending. Choose security and usefulness over display today.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

Your mind may feel lighter when you spend time in a peaceful environment. Rest, home-cooked food, hydration, and better sleep habits can do more for you today than an intense fitness target.

If tension has been sitting in your posture from long periods of sitting or emotional strain, stretch gently and step outside for some air. Family warmth can be healing, but so can quiet time alone. Avoid carrying overstimulation into the night. Emotional rest is part of health today.

Tip for the Day: Protect your peace before saying yes to every invitation or errand.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)

  • Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan

    Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More

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