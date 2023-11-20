close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Music / ‘Thank you ARMY’, BTS’ Jungkook’s Seven Feat Latto wins big at 2023 Billboard Music Award: Watch

‘Thank you ARMY’, BTS’ Jungkook’s Seven Feat Latto wins big at 2023 Billboard Music Award: Watch

ByAditi Srivastava
Nov 20, 2023 09:51 AM IST

'It’s truly an honor. It’s very hard to express my gratitude in words. Thank you ARMY and everyone who loved this' says Jungkook after bagging BBMA

BTS’ Jungkook has clinched the top award at the 2023 Billboard Music Award. BTS’ golden maknae bagged the Global K-pop song for his debut solo song Seven featuring American singer and rapper Latto. The song, which also stars Korean actress Han So Hee, has remained one of the year's most talked-about hits, topping the global music charts for consecutive months. Seven continues to rule the Billboard Top 100 and Top 200 alongside other songs of the K-pop artist since July 14, 2023.

BTS' Jungkook reacted as emcee interrupted him on stage.
BTS' Jungkook reacted as emcee interrupted him on stage.

BTS’ Jungkook’s Seven grabs Global K-pop song at BBMA

Nicknamed Billboard Singer, Jungkook is living up to his title by dominating the global music scene with his powerful vocals and star-studded collaborations. In the competition, Seven faced tough contenders like Fifty Fifty's Cupid, Jimin's Like Crazy, NewJeans's Ditto, and NewJeans's OMG.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

In his award acceptance speech Jungkook said “It’s truly an honor. It’s very hard to express my gratitude in words. Thank you ARMY and everyone who loved this, without you, it wouldn’t have been possible. While working on Seven I enjoyed those moments and want to thank everyone and Billboard for giving me this award”.

Stray Kids wins top K-pop album at BBMA

JYP's Stray Kids, who recently made history by breaking a 16-year-old record with their fourth consecutive debut at Number 1 on the Billboard 200, went on to bag major success at the award night. The group won the top K-pop album at BBMA. Stray Kids' seventh studio album 5 Star was up against BTS’Jimin’s, FACE, NewJeans’s 2nd EP Get Up,TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION andTWICE, READY TO BE: 12th Mini Album.

For the unversed ADOR and HYBE’s NewJeans became the first 4th generation K-pop group to win BBMA alongside BLACKPINK who also clinched their first Billboard award at the prestigious musical night. The night also witnessed the electrifying performances byStray Kids for their title tracks Thunderous from album Noeasy and ROCK from album Oddinary. On the other hand, NewJeans performed on Super Shy and OMG.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out