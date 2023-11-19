BTS’ Jungkook GOLDEN Live On Stage online streaming option, date, time, track list and more

BTS’ Jungkook is set to take the spotlight with his first-ever solo concert for his debut album GOLDEN. Scheduled to take place on November 20, atJangchung Arena (Jung-gu, Seoul), the youngest member of BTS is gearing up for an electrifying performance. Even though the concert is a live event, it will also be streamed live online so that the global audience can also witness the Standing Next to You crooner perform exclusively. Here are the dates, places, and locations for watching Jungkook GOLDEN Live On Stage on streaming services. One of the pictures shows Jungkook in a cropped tank top showing off killer abs, layered with a denim jacket and matching denim jeans. He styled the ensemble with Chelsea boots, a scarf wrapped around his neck, hoop earrings, and rings. His retro-inspired curly locks stole the show. (Instagram/@calvinklein)

Where to stream Jungkook’s GOLDEN Live On Stage

For those curious, the exclusive live on-stage performance of Jungkookk’s GOLDEN will be broadcast via the Weverse app. Members can sign up for their respective Weverse accounts and switch to the BTS channel for the same. The performance will be streamed on Weverse (APP, WEB, and TV APP). Later a full version will be made available on BIGHIT's official YouTube handle. However, the start and end time of the same might vary, depending on the network availability and the site’s loading speed.

For the global audience, the concert will roll out with subtitles in English, Japanese,Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Vietnamese, Indonesian, Thai, and Spanish on Weverse Live. these subtitles will be made available in real-time.

Jungkook’s GOLDEN Live On Stage date and time

The event will kickstart on November 20, 8 PM Monday Korean Standard Time (6:30 AM Eastern Standard Time, 5:00 PM Indian Standard Time).

More about GOLDEN Live On Stage

BTS member Jungkook plans to deliver an unforgettable show with tracks from his GOLDEN album, which summarizes the finest elements of his experiences as a solo artist and BTS member. The golden maknae of the group will perform all his songs such as‘3D’ (featuring Jack Harlow), Closer to You (featuring Major Lazer), Seven (featuring Latto) - Explicit version, Standing Next To You (title song), Yes or No, Please don't change (featuring DJ Snake), Hate You, Somebody, Too Sad to Dance, Shot Glass of Tears and Seven’ (featuring Latto) - Clean version.