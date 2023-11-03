close_game
Watch, it's Golden: BTS' Jungkook sings 'standing next to you' in comeback solo album, 'I want to put out who I am'

Watch, it's Golden: BTS’ Jungkook sings ‘standing next to you’ in comeback solo album, ‘I want to put out who I am’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 03, 2023 10:30 AM IST

BTS' Jungkook drops highly-anticipated solo album 'Golden'

Fans are echoing BTS' Jungkook's words, yes, it's Golden!

BTS singer Jungkook releases his solo album, GOLDEN
BTS singer Jungkook releases his solo album, GOLDEN

The world famous, Korean star Jungkook has dropped his highly-anticipated solo album Golden. As expected he launched the album today at 1pm KST along with the music video for the title track “Standing Next to You.

The song, ‘Standing Next to You’ is speculated as a modern interpretation of old school sounds from the disco funk genre. It captures the resolve of going through any adversity together since their love together is deeper than anything else.

Watch: Standing next to you music video

In an interview to Yonhap News Agency Jungkook elaborated his dream to be ‘a versatile artist who can perform a variety of songs from different music genres.’

“I think all the experiences of the journey from when I was called the golden maknae BTS to now when I have my solo album coming out made me who I am,” he added. “I wanted to put out what shows who I am now into the album.”

Music video features Jungkook chasing after a mysterious lady, and largely features the K-pop idol showcasing his dance skills through elaborate choreography.

The much awaited Golden album includes a number of high-profile collaborations with DJ Snake on Please Don’t Change and Major Lazer on Closer to You. Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran and Shawn Mendes are credited as songwriters for Yes or No and Hate You.

Army congratulated its star by posting, ‘Jungkook is our star, this is our introduction to him—a scene with industrial affluence, tough men dancing in suits, limousines galore, a hint of our leading lady and every eye on our protagonist.’

Meanwhile, the singer will host his first solo concert, titled ‘Golden Live On Stage’, later this month in Seoul.

