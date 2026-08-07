Aditya Dhar's 'peak detailing’ in Dhurandhar cost ₹10 crore extra, reveals R Madhavan

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge created a stir at the box office, but one of the biggest talking points around the films was their “peak detailing”. The phrase soon became a meme across social media, with audiences celebrating the filmmaker's meticulous attention to detail. In a recent interview with Glute.com, R Madhavan, who played a pivotal role in the films, revealed that Aditya spent an additional ₹10 crore on the detailing. R Madhavan reveals secret behind Aditya Dhar's peak detailing.

R Madhavan reveals how much Aditya Dhar spent on peak detailing Madhavan said, "Can you imagine a project that is so lengthy, like eight hours, in which you have to invest time to add details you have in your mind, but which might be missed? Now, if somebody was told before the film that they spent ₹10 crore extra only towards this peak detailing, they’d say, ‘You’re mad. Who sees all that? Nobody sees. It won’t be seen.’ I would have said it."

The actor added that the success of Dhurandhar “shook him up” and said, "For me, it shook me up because… no, actually I won’t say it shook me up. I think it reiterated what I’ve been believing for the longest time. I needed an endorsement that I’m going in the right direction. It reaffirmed my faith that our storytellers have to catch up with our audience. I think that’s the biggest revelation."

“Peak Detailing by Aditya Dhar” became a viral phrase and was widely used in memes celebrating the filmmaker's attention to detail. Aditya also joined in on the trend, acknowledging the memes in a birthday post on X and thanking audiences for their love and support. He also said that he thoroughly enjoyed watching the memes make the rounds online.

About Dhurandhar's success Directed by Aditya Dhar, the two-part film franchise features Ranveer Singh in the lead role, alongside Sara Arjun, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and Rakesh Bedi in key roles. The films went on to become major box-office successes.

The first part collected around ₹1,300 crore worldwide, while Dhurandhar: The Revenge surpassed it with a worldwide collection of over ₹1,800 crore. The second part also became the first Bollywood film to cross the ₹1,000-crore mark at the Indian box office.