Aditya Dhar reacts to Article 370, Yami Gautam, Shashwat Sachdev's National Award wins: ‘Weren't chasing accolades’
Even as Article 370 won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film, Aditya Dhar seemed overwhelmed by the laurels. Here's what he said.
The 72nd National Film Awards were announced on Saturday, and Article 370 won the Best Feature Film. Lead actor Yami Gautam and music composer Shaswat Sachdev also won awards for Best Actress and Best Music Direction. Yami's husband, filmmaker Aditya Dhar, who produced the Aditya Suhas Jambhale-directed film under B62 Studios with Lokesh Dhar, and with Jio Studios, reacted to the news in a statement.
Aditya Dhar on the wins for Article 370
Fresh off the success of his Dhurandhar films, this seems to be another win for Aditya. “Winning three National Awards for Article 370 is a moment that is difficult to put into words. It is humbling, deeply emotional and one that fills my heart with immense gratitude,” he said in a statement, adding, “When we set out to make this film, we weren't chasing accolades. We were driven by a conviction to tell a story with honesty, courage and sincerity. To see that journey resonate with audiences across the country and now be recognised with the highest honour in Indian cinema, is truly overwhelming.”
He thanked the jury for giving Article 370 the National Awards, adding, “This honour belongs to our extraordinary director, Aditya Suhas Jambhale, whose vision and conviction shaped every frame. To Yami Gautam Dhar and Priyamani, for bringing such depth, strength and authenticity to their performances. To Shashwat Sachdev, whose music became the soul of our storytelling. And to every member of our cast and crew, whose relentless hard work, passion and belief made the impossible possible.”
Jyoti Deshpande, president of Jio Studios, also expressed happiness, calling it an emotional moment. “I feel deeply grateful, humbled, and proud of every person who poured their heart into this film. We never began this journey with awards in mind,” he said, adding, “This celebration belongs to every single person who made Article 370 what it is today.”
Directed Aditya said, “A National Award is the highest honour a filmmaker can hope for, and I’m truly humbled that Article 370 has been recognised in this way. While this is my third National Award, the feeling of receiving this honour is just as overwhelming and deeply humbling. This film was never about finding easy answers; it was about engaging with a defining chapter of our nation’s history with sincerity, empathy, and cinematic conviction.”
About Article 370
Article 370 is directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, who co-wrote the film with Aditya Dhar, Monal Thaakar and Arjun Dhawan. It is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar. Article 370 stars Yami Gautam and Priyamani, alongside Skand Thakur, Ashwini Kaul, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Arun Govil, and Kiran Karmarkar. It is based on the 2019 revocation of the special status to Jammu and Kashmir granted in Article 370 of the Constitution of India.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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