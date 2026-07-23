After Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor backs CJP-led student protest: 'Listening isn't a courtesy'

'They deserve a system they can trust'

Kareena went on to emphasise that students deserve an education system they can trust. She wrote, "No child should have to wonder if their effort will be enough. They deserve a system they can trust, where merit is real, effort is rewarded, and every child starts on equal footing. That isn't a lot to ask. It's the bare minimum. When an entire generation speaks with one voice about its own future, listening isn't a courtesy we extend. It's an obligation we owe them. Our children are watching us as closely as we watch them. How we respond now... not eventually, now... will tell them everything about whether fairness and trust are real, or just words adults use. They are not preparing for tomorrow. They are tomorrow."