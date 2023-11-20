NewJeans beats BTS’ Jimin, Stray Kids to win first Billboard music award, BLACKPINK's first win, full K-pop winners list

Streaming live on BBMAs.watch, the 2023 Billboard Music Awards are underway. Performers Mariah Carey, Peso Pluma, Karol G, Morgan Wallen, Stray Kids, David Guetta, Tate McRae, NewJeans, and more are among the star-studded lineup for the evening. And much like the last several years, K-pop artists continue to dominate this time around. After BLACKPINK secured their first historic win at BBMA’s, the rookie group New Jeans has set a new benchmark by winning the prestigious music award with their debut appearance on the stage. NewJeans(BBMA)

NewJeans wins Top Global K-pop Artist at BBMA

Surpassing BTS' Jimin, Stray Kids, Tomorrow X Together, and Twice, New Jeans, the fourth-generation rookie group, has secured their first victory at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards. Marking their debut in 2022 with ADOR which is the subsidiary of HYBE LABELS, the five-member girl group including Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein are popular for their girl-next-door image. The South Korean band earlier made a lot of headlines owing to their electrifying performance on the event night. Billboard also released the performance and acceptance speech video of the girls.

BLACKPINK win their first BBMA

On the other hand, the YG Entertainment girl group, BLACKPINK clinched their first Billboard Music Award for their chart-shattering music tour with BORN PINK. Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa accomplished this milestone by surpassing BTS' Suga's D-Day and Twice's world tour for the Top K-pop touring artist. With this, the Shut Down singers became the first K-pop group and the second girl group in history after Destiny’s Child to win the coveted award.

BTS’ Jimin secures four nominations at BBMA

BTS member Jimin has so far secured his nomination in four prominent categories of becoming the most nominated K-pop act. The nomination category includes Top Billboard Global Artist and Top Selling Song for Like Crazy, the list also includes BTS’ Jungkook’s Seven, Top Global K-Pop Artist, and Top K-Pop Album. For the unversed, The Top Selling Song category nomination for Jimin marks the debut of the K-pop solo artist in this category.